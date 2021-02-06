ALEXANDRIA -- Chloee Thomas got the ball in the low post just outside the right corner of the backboard, turned and put up a shot with under two seconds to play.
It went through the net with .3 of a second left, and the Frankton Eagles successfully defended their sectional title with a hard-fought 45-43 win over Alexandria on Saturday.
The basket capped a run where Thomas scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles erased the Tigers' lead that was 41-34 with 1:57 to play. She started the rally with a three-point play at 1:45 that cut the deficit to 41-37.
The teams traded hoops, and it was 43-39 before Thomas hit two free throws with 42 seconds left. The Tigers missed on a drive to the basket, and the Eagles found Thomas, who was fouled.
She calmly hit both free throws again with 24.6 seconds left to tie the game.
“I practice my free throws, and sometimes I say to myself, ‘This is for the sectional or this is for the state championship,’ trying to put pressure on myself,” said Thomas. “So I feel like I have prepared myself for that.”
Frankton put some pressure on the ball, but Alexandria senior Reece Van Blair broke and headed down the court. Standing in her way was Thomas, but the Tigers also had another player streaking down the other side of the floor.
Suddenly Frankton sophomore Bella Dean came up from behind, lunged and knocked the ball free.
“I just knew I had to break that up somehow,” said Dean. “I was glad I was able to get my hand on it.”
The results didn’t surprise Thomas, who managed to grab the ball before it went out of bounds.
“That’s what Bella does all of the time,” said Thomas. “She just comes out of nowhere. I thought for sure the ball was headed out of bounds, but I was able to grab it.”
Then Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker was faced with a tough decision..
“You have to make up your mind to call a timeout or to let the players make a play,” he said.
Obviously he chose the latter.
“Coach called a play and it busted, but fortunately we still had some time,” said Thomas.
That’s when the confidence her teammates have in her and their encouragement actually set up the game-winner.
“I was getting frustrated and mad,” said Thomas of the early part of the game.
She only hit two of 11 shots in the first three quarters.
“I was shooting fading away, and it wasn’t going in for me,” she said. “But my teammates helped me get my head right, and coach kept telling me I was all right. On that play, they got it to me, and I really didn’t feel pressure. It wasn’t do or die. If I miss it, we go overtime. Fortunately, I made it. That one I am going to remember forever.”
Alexandria controlled the lead most of the second half as Jada Stansberry and Ally Honeycutt hit treys in the third quarter. Frankton was limited to three baskets in that period, one a 3-pointer by Thomas. The Tigers were up 33-29 going to the fourth.
“I felt like we had the game where we wanted it and were playing the way we wanted,” said Alexandria coach Mickey Hosier.
Stansberry had 14 points, four assists and four steals and Van Blair hit nine of 10 free throws on her way to 13 points.
But down the stretch, Thomas was too much.
“Credit Maddy (Schuyler), she’s a bulldog,” said Hosier. “We wanted to double down with Jada. But Chloee is such a good player and a great kid. They had the more seasoned players, and they made the plays they had to.
“Our seniors are leaving a legacy where we competed for the (Central Indiana) Conference championship and a sectional championship.”
Van Blair, Reiley Hiser, Rylee Pyle and Gracie Hosier will graduate.
The Tigers were hampered by 23 turnovers and the fact the team had just one offensive rebound. Frankton won the board battle 32-26. For the Eagles, Lauryn Bates, who failed to score in the contest, led the team with eight rebounds. Van Blair topped the Tigers with 10 boards.
Cagney Utterback was the only Eagle to join Thomas in double-figure scoring with 10.
“I thought she also did a great job of defending Stansberry,” said Hamaker. “We gave her a rest from time to time and let her guard somebody else.”
Frankton (23-3) will host the regional Saturday, playing in the noon game against Tipton (17-7), a team coached by former Anderson High School girls basketball coach Chad Wetz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.