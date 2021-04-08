BLOOMINGTON – Another Indiana player took his name out of the transfer portal Thursday as junior forward Race Thompson announced he will return for his senior season.
Thompson made the announcement on a social media post. He joins grad transfer guard Parker Stewart, freshman guard Khristian Lander and freshman forward Jordan Geronimo as players who have pulled their names out of the portal and opted to return to play for new IU coach Mike Woodson.
“After talking it over with my family, I’m happy to announce I will be coming back to Indiana,” Thompson wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited for Coach Woodson and the future of the program.”
The 6-foot-8, 227-pound Thompson started 26 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. He was one of IU’s toughest players, playing through the end of the season with a mask due to a facial fracture.
With Thompson’s return and Trayce Jackson-Davis opting to return to IU for his junior season, IU will bring back three starters from last season’s 12-15 team.
According to a report from TheHoosier.com, sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, another starter from last season, committed to Virginia on Thursday night. Franklin was IU’s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game and shot 42% from 3-point range, while dealing with foot and ankle injuries during the season.
