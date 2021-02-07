BLOOMINGTON – Junior forward Race Thompson is in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the season for Indiana, with three straight games scoring in double figures.
But it was Thompson’s defense which played as big a role in IU’s 67-65 win over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Thompson was tasked as the primary interior defender on Iowa senior center Luka Garza. IU was able to get Garza in early foul trouble and held the Big Ten’s leading scorer to 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting.
Not bad considering the 6-11, 265-pound Garza, who entered Sunday averaging 25.9 points, scored 38 points against IU last year in Bloomington.
“Guarding Garza is a challenge,” Thompson said. “You really just have got to give him different looks. He is a great player, so I mean you really have just got to focus on giving him different looks and not really letting him feel you and really focusing on trying not to let him get the ball in the first place. So if you can let him not get the ball, then there is no offense for him. So that was really what I was focusing on. Just different looks and trying not to let him catch it.”
Offensively, Thompson helped his cause on Garza by drawing Garza’s second foul on an inside move with 12:30 left in the first half. That forced Garza to sit the rest of the half.
Thompson is averaging 14.7 points over his last three games. After going 6-for-12 from the foul line earlier in the week in IU’s overtime loss against Illinois, Thompson was better from the line Sunday, going 5-of-7.
“As the season has evolved, he has become a much more confident low post scorer,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Sometimes he is getting the matchup in the game that is favorable for him in his physicality. I think the thing that he is doing a great job of right now is he is moving the ball and making other guys better in our offense. He is offensive rebounding.”
Miller said Thompson has become a better leader as well.
“I'm not sure I've been around a guy that has evolved more from the first day he got on campus to today,” Miller said. “Not even as a player, as a person. He has really grown up, matured.”
FRESHMEN SPARK BENCH
With sophomore forward Jerome Hunter out for a second straight game due to coach’s decision, Indiana went with an all-freshman bench against Iowa.
That paid dividends. IU outscored the Hawkeyes 19-5 in bench points, with the four freshmen combining for 19 points. IU’s four freshmen also each logged 11 minutes or more, which allowed the Hoosiers to be the fresher team down the stretch.
“We have gotten to the point here in February where we are very confident in playing anybody,” Miller said. “Today was a good day, and our four freshmen played double-figure minutes, and all four played an important role in the win. As we continue to grow, this is a month where players can really emerge.”
Freshman forward Jordan Geromino and freshman guard Anthony Leal each had six points. Freshman swingman Trey Galloway added four points and three rebounds, while freshman point guard Khristian Lander had three points and three assists.
“Props to the young guys,” Thomspon said. “They bring it to practice every single day. Even when they were not getting the minutes they wanted to, they brought it every single day, and that is just showing the work they have put in day in, day out.”
ETC.
Iowa played without starting guard CJ Fredrick, who was out with a leg injury …. Indiana swept its season series with Iowa after beating the Hawkeyes 81-69 on Jan. 21 in Iowa City and has won three straight against Iowa dating back to the 2018-19 season. … Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (17 points, 12 rebounds) posted his seventh double-double of the season and 19th of his career. IU improved to 15-4 when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double.
