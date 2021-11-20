BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 35-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:
• For the second straight game, Indiana’s defense failed to come up with a turnover. The Hoosiers haven’t forced a takeaway since safety Devon Matthews picked off a pass in the fourth quarter Nov. 7 against Michigan.
“They won the 50-50 balls at receiver, that we were not able to win” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said following the Minnesota loss. “I was disappointed in that.”
Indiana has forced just nine turnovers in 11 games and ranks last in the Big Ten in turnover margin (-12).
• On Senior Day, Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden continued to play hard in what will likely be his last game at Memorial Stadium. McFadden finished with eight tackles and a pass breakup.
A McFadden hit on Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter was reviewed for targeting, but it was ruled not targeting which was fortunate because McFadden would have been ejected for the first half against Purdue.
• IU’s offense was again anemic, with four drives that ended as three-and-outs and two more drives that ended in less than three plays due to interceptions.
When Minnesota’s defense adjusted after IU went 14 plays and 92 yards on its opening drive, the Hoosiers failed to counter-adjust with creative play calling.
