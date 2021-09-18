BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:
• At Big Ten football media days, IU senior receiver Ty Fryfogle said he wanted to be the best receiver in the country this season. But, as of now, the reigning Big Ten wide receiver of the year isn’t even the best receiver on his own team. Fryfogle was a non-factor against Cincinnati, with just one catch for 13 yards, and had three drops, including one on a well-timed deep ball from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. For the season, Fryfogle has yet to get on track, with 11 catches for 126 yards and one TD.
• It was also a step back for IU’s special teams. After scoring two TDs in IU’s 56-14 win over Idaho, IU’s kick coverage units surrendered both a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD by wide receiver Tre Tucker and 27-yard punt return by Ryan Montgomery. IU had fair catches on all of its punt return attempts and just 31 yards on two kickoff returns.
• Credit IU’s sellout crowd for impacting the game early, forcing three false starts on Cincinnati’s first four drives.
“They came in, packed the rock,” said IU defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, who finished with seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. “Myself, along the rest of the team, is so grateful for them to keep on supporting us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.