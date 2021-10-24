BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 54-7 loss to No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday night:
• IU’s offensive line continues to be the biggest disappointment of the season. With four experienced starters back, there was hope the unit could protect the quarterback and open holes in the run game, even against elite competition. Instead, Ohio State finished with five sacks and held IU’s run game to 48 yards on 1.3 yards per carry.
• IU had another special teams gaffe with a high snap over punter Jared Smolar he had to recover in the end zone and get tackled for an Ohio State safety. IU’s kick coverage also was spotty as the Hoosiers surrendered a 20-yard punt return by OSU receiver Garrett Wilson and a 42-yard kickoff return by Emeka Egbuka.
• Kudos to linebacker Micah McFadden and several other Indiana defensive starters for playing the full four quarters in the rout. McFadden continued his consistent play with six tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack.
