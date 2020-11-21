COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Three takeaways from No. 9 Indiana’s 42-35 loss to No. 3 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium:
• After allowing just 73 yards rushing in its prior two games against Michigan and Michigan State, Indiana wasn’t good at the point of attack stopping the run against Ohio State.
Ohio State rushed for 307 yards on more than 6 yards a carry. Quarterback Justin Fields had some scrambles, but Master Teague III also rushed for a career-best 169 yards as Ohio State’s offensive line had its way with IU’s front seven.
“The tackling was pretty apparent. It was not good, and a lot of them were on Justin Fields,” IU coach Tom Allen said. “He’s so strong and quick, and some of our best players couldn’t get him consistently on the ground which is frustrating.”
Linebacker D.K. Bonhomme took a bad angle on Fields' 9-yard TD scramble for a touchdown near the end of the second quarter. Linebacker Micah McFadden had a team-high 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss, but missed Fields on a couple of possible sacks.
• For as well as IU threw the ball with 495 passing yards against the Buckeyes, IU’s receivers still had a handful of critical drops.
Senior Ty Fryfogle had a drop on fourth-and-2 from the 36-yard line in the first quarter, forcing IU to turn the ball over on downs. Also sophomore running back/receiver David Ellis had a drop on a deep ball late in the third quarter from Michael Penix Jr. On the next play, Penix threw a Pick 6 to Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade.
• IU’s lack of ability to run the football continues to put pressure on its passing game. Too many dive plays in the middle of the line generated little to no yardage.
Former Ohio State commit Sampson James had three carries for 10 yards for the Hoosiers, while Stevie Scott III managed just 6 yards on seven carries. The next step for IU’s offense is to find ways to create more balance in the second half of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.