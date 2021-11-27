BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 44-7 loss to Purdue on Saturday:
• Penalties once again doomed the Hoosiers. IU was flagged eight times for 67 yards, the most notable of which was a pass interference penalty by Raheem Layne that negated a 77-yard Jaylin Williams interception return for a TD.
IU’s offensive line was whistled for a handful of holding calls as well as it was unable to hold off Purdue’s pass rush.
• Kicker Charles Campbell slumped late in the season, missing six of his last nine field goal attempts. Campbell started the season 10-for-10 and was instrumental in IU’s last win over Western Kentucky but will need to sustain that kind of kicking in Big Ten play next season.
• Tight end Peyton Hendershot had a team-high 51 yards receiving on six catches, breaking several tackles to get a big first down on a 21-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Hendershot was undoubtedly IU’s offensive MVP in a season where the Hoosiers didn’t generate much offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.