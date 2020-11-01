Three takeaways from Indiana’s 37-21 win over Rutgers:
• For the second time in the last three games, dating back to last season, Indiana failed to field an onside kick. Unlike the Gator Bowl, the Hoosiers had their hands team out expecting the kick, but the ball skipped past two IU players in coverage before Rutgers recovered. It’s an area IU will need to fix going forward considering the Hoosiers could find themselves in tight games down the stretch.
• Indiana had mixed results in the run game Saturday afternoon. Stevie Scott had 81 yards on 21 carries, and Sampson James was more involved, with seven carries for 33 yards. James made a nice cut on a 16-yard run. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also gained 25 yards on a designed run in the first quarter, stepping back and taking off with the field spread. Indiana is still seeking more push up front from its interior offensive linemen to spring interior runs.
• Indiana’s receivers had a number of drops early before becoming more sure-handed as the game progressed. Tight end Peyton Hendershot overcame an early drop to finish with six catches for 34 yards and two TDs. “I was upset with myself because I only had one or two drops all last year, and I already have two drops,” Hendershot said. “I am just letting the team down. My coaches said you are going to make plays, just don’t think about it and move on. I just got lost in the game. I was not thinking about it anymore. When the ball was coming, I was not thinking about it anymore. It was not instinct. I felt lost in the game, and I just got going. The catches just started coming and making it easier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.