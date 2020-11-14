Three takeaways from No. 10 Indiana’s 24-0 win over Michigan State on Saturday:
• Indiana was able to generate more pressure from its four-man rush, with senior defensive tackle Jerome Johnson recording his first two sacks of the season. Senior defensive end Jovan Swann also had a quarterback hurry but is still seeking his first sack of the season.
• Indiana junior linebacker Micah McFadden continues to play at an All-Big Ten level. McFadden recorded a team-high nine tackles against Michigan State, including two sacks and three tackles for loss. He was a big reason IU’s defense limited Michigan State to just 80 yards rushing on 2.5 yards per carry. For the season, McFadden has a team-high 30 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one interception.
• Sophomore running back David Ellis returned from injury for his first game of the season but wasn’t much of a factor, finishing with just two catches for 8 yards on a pair of sweep forward pitch plays. But freshman running back Tim Baldwin was a pleasant surprise in his first action of the season, finishing with three carries for 18 yards. Baldwin showed good vision and some shiftiness on a 10-yard run in the first half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.