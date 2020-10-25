BLOOMINGTON – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 36-35 overtime win against No. 8 Penn State on Saturday:
• Junior linebacker Micah McFadden was all over the field with 11 tackles Saturday, including one for loss. As a team, the Hoosiers had six tackles for loss but had issues containing Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on scrambles. Clifford ran for 119 yards on 17 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown that cut IU’s lead to 17-14 to start the fourth quarter.
• It appears junior Stevie Scott will once again be the bell-cow running back for the Hoosiers. Scott had 20 of IU’s 26 carries, rushing for 57 yards and 2 TDs. Sophomore running back Sampson James had just one carry for 4 yards. With sacks factored in, the Hoosiers had only 41 yards rushing on 1.6 yards per carry, despite trying to establish the run early. Indiana will need better push from the offensive line to open up holes when it faces Rutgers next Saturday.
• Junior cornerback Reese Taylor provided a nice spark on special teams, returning a punt 21 yards and making a tackle that pinned back Penn State to its own 6-yard line on kickoff coverage. Taylor returned both punts and kickoffs due to the absence of David Ellis, who was out Saturday with an undisclosed injury.
