Three takeaways from No. 10 Indiana’s 14-6 win over No. 18 Wisconsin:
• Indiana needed its run game to step up to help support new starting quarterback Jack Tuttle on Saturday, but after a season-high 234 yards rushing against Maryland, the Hoosiers gained just 87 yards on 2.8 yards per carry against the Badgers.
Stevie Scott III finished with a team-high 57 yards on 18 carries, and David Ellis was used more with five carries for 22 yards, including a nice 11-yard run.
But freshman running back Tim Baldwin, coming off a 106-yard rushing performance against Maryland, wasn’t used. Neither was sophomore running back Sampson James, who returned from the inactive list.
• With tackle Matthew Bedford out for undisclosed reasons, Luke Haggard made his fourth straight start at left tackle in IU’s reshuffled line.
Caleb Jones returned to start at right tackle, with Mike Katic and Dylan Powell inside at left and right guard and Harry Crider at center.
The line didn’t get much push in the run game and was so-so in pass protection. Tuttle was sacked just once but took a bunch of shots in the pocket.
• Tuttle showed decent mobility throughout the game, finishing with 11 yards rushing on six carries. He pushed 3 yards down to the 1-yard line on a sneak on IU’s first TD drive, which he capped on the next play with a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot.
Tuttle also did a nice job reversing from right to left on a rollout play to avoid Wisconsin’s pressure coming to that side in the first half. He did get careless, holding the ball with just one hand on a sneak on a lost fumble in the third quarter, a mistake he took accountability for following the game.
