2017 IU ATHLETICS

Three takeaways from Indiana’s 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl:

• Maybe Indiana needs a clock coach. Indiana had a time-management miscue late in the first half, not calling its final timeout with eight seconds remaining and taking a shot at the end zone. In the second half, the Hoosiers burned two timeouts early, only having one time out left with 1:39 remaining to try to stop the clock down 23-22 after Logan Justus missed a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:32 left. In any event, there needs to be more attention to detail on the sidelines in late-half and late-game situations when it comes to how and when to stop the clock.

• The future is bright at the husky position with sophomore defensive back Jamar Johnson, who recorded IU’s first defensive touchdown in a bowl game with a 63-yard interception return in the third quarter. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Johnson also had two tackles to increase his season totals to finish with 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three tackles and two sacks.

• Other than some Peyton Ramsey scrambles, Indiana had a tough time establishing anything on the ground against a physical Tennessee defensive front. Tennessee outgained Indiana 136-76 in rushing yards. Freshman running back Sampson James, subbing for injured sophomore starter Stevie Scott III, had just 25 yards on 11 carries.

Tags

Recommended for you