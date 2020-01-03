Three takeaways from Indiana’s 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl:
• Maybe Indiana needs a clock coach. Indiana had a time-management miscue late in the first half, not calling its final timeout with eight seconds remaining and taking a shot at the end zone. In the second half, the Hoosiers burned two timeouts early, only having one time out left with 1:39 remaining to try to stop the clock down 23-22 after Logan Justus missed a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:32 left. In any event, there needs to be more attention to detail on the sidelines in late-half and late-game situations when it comes to how and when to stop the clock.
• The future is bright at the husky position with sophomore defensive back Jamar Johnson, who recorded IU’s first defensive touchdown in a bowl game with a 63-yard interception return in the third quarter. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Johnson also had two tackles to increase his season totals to finish with 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three tackles and two sacks.
• Other than some Peyton Ramsey scrambles, Indiana had a tough time establishing anything on the ground against a physical Tennessee defensive front. Tennessee outgained Indiana 136-76 in rushing yards. Freshman running back Sampson James, subbing for injured sophomore starter Stevie Scott III, had just 25 yards on 11 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.