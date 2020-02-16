Three takeaways from Indiana’s 89-65 loss to Michigan on Sunday afternoon:
• Indiana entered the Michigan game shooting a surprising 42.9 percent from 3-point range over its last five games. But after making three of its first four 3-point attempts against Michigan, the Hoosiers went cold, missing their final eight 3-point attempts to wind up shooting 25 percent (3-of-12) from beyond the arc.
• Sophomore forward Race Thompson was unable to replicate the physical, defensive impact he had off the bench against Iowa. Thompson had more fouls (2) than rebounds (1) in 11 minutes off the bench. Thompson also went 0-for-3, including hoisting up a corner 3-point attempt, which isn’t part of his normal offensive repertoire.
• While senior center De’Ron Davis had a record day (9-for-9) finishing in the post, it was more of a struggle for junior starting center Joey Brunk, who went 3-of-10 from the field. Worse, Brunk lacked physicality under the basket, grabbing just one rebound in close to 16 minutes on the floor. The Hoosiers tried to establish Brunk early in one-on-one matchups against Michigan centers Jon Teske and Austin Davis, but Brunk’s inability to convert inside was a factor in the outcome of the game.
