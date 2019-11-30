Three takeaways from Indiana’s 44-41 double-overtime win over Purdue:
• Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey helped lift the Hoosiers to the win not just with his arm but with his legs, coming up with some clutch scrambles on third down to help extend drives. Ramsey wound up with 42 yards rushing, gaining 82 yards but losing 40 because he was sacked five times.
• It’s understandable for emotions to run high in a rivalry game, but IU still wound up with too many penalties, being flagged nine times for 84 yards. Indiana sophomore Micah McFadden was whistled twice for roughing-the-passer calls, one of which occurred when he ripped off the helmet of Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Those penalties helped extend drives and fuel Purdue’s 18-point, second-half comeback to force overtime.
• Redshirt freshman Miles Marshall showed he’s ready to step in and become a solid contributor to IU’s receiving corps next season. Marshall caught all four of his targets, finishing with four catches for 49 yards while filling in for injured receiver Donovan Hale. Marshall found ways to get open at critical points during the game and was sure-handed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.