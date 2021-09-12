BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s win over Idaho:
• In addition to returning a punt 81 yards for a touchdown, wide receiver D.J. Matthews seemed more in sync with IU starting quarterback Michael Penix. Matthews came up with a diving 10-yard catch on a third down play to keep IU’s opening 18-play, 75-yard TD drive alive and wound up with four catches for 21 yards. Matthews had a Penix pass carom off his hands and body in Week 1, which Iowa returned for a touchdown.
“We came back this week more prepared,” Matthews said. “We were ready to get in the lab, work hard, put everything behind us. What happened in Week 1? Things happen. It’s about how you are going to respond to adversity. We just put our heads down and went hard this week in practice, just little attention to details in routes.”
• IU’s secondary had an up and down night with All-Big Ten safety Devon Matthews and All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams both out with injuries. The Hoosiers allowed 196 pass yards and recorded no interceptions. Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten had two touchdown catches, including high-pointing one ball on a 23-yard TD catch over IU cornerback Reese Taylor. Junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen had nine tackles, and safety Josh Sanguinetti -- filling in for Matthews -- had one of IU’s three pass breakups.
• IU got a nice glimpse of the future at the tight end position with A.J. Barner, who broke free from the defense on a 76-yard touchdown that included 48 yards after the catch. Barner also made a nice play on special teams, blocking a punt. Since switching from linebacker a few years ago, Barner has impressed coaches with his work ethic and athleticism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.