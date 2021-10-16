BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways following Indiana’s 20-15 loss to No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday:
• IU’s struggles establishing a vertical passing game continued Saturday against the Spartans. The Hoosiers had no completions longer than 22 yards, with the majority of quarterback Jack Tuttle’s 28 completions coming on screens that netted little to no yardage. IU’s receivers also struggled to come down with key 50-50 balls during different points in the game.
“I was yelling in my head set at point. Someone has to make a play,” IU coach Tom Allen said.
• IU had two special teams gaffes in the second half, one when kick returner Jacolby Hewitt chose to return deep out of his end zone to start the third quarter and only got to the 13-yard line. The second came when IU failed to down a James Evans punt inside the 20-yard line in the fourth quarter, when the ball caromed off the foot of linebacker James Miller.
• Credit to kicker Charles Campbell for his continued strong season, going 3-for-4 on field goal attempts against Michigan State, with a long of 44 yards. Campbell’s 55-yard attempt that sailed wide left was his first true miss of the season, though he also had a field goal attempt blocked two weeks ago at Penn State.
