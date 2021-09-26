BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 33-31 win Saturday night at Western Kentucky.
• Before sustaining a concussion in the third quarter, Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams had a chance to pick off WKU quarterback a Bailey Zappe pass late in the first quarter with the Hoosiers up 14-0 and let it sail through his hands. While IU’s offense didn’t turn the ball over, IU’s defense didn’t generate any turnovers either. Through four games this, Indiana has forced just five takeaways, not the standard head coach Tom Allen wants from his defense.
• Indiana’s six red zone trips resulted in three touchdowns and three field goals. Though Michael Penix Jr. was sharp between the 20s, he was still off target on some end zone throws, finishing with no TD passes for the second time this season. Penix has thrown four TDs to six interceptions in four games.
• Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden was all over the field after sitting out the second half of last week’s game against Cincinnati due to a targeting ejection. McFadden finished with 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup. Though IU’s defense overall was shaky with tackling, McFadden made the big plays on defense when it counted.
