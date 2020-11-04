Sectional championships and trips to the football regional are on the line for three area teams Friday as Lapel, Shenandoah and Madison-Grant continue their postseason quests.
Similarly to earlier sectional rounds, this week features a pair of rematches as the Raiders look to upend a third straight regular season opponent, and the Argylls go for an upset in the title game for the second straight year against the same team. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, seek their fourth sectional championship in the last seven years under coach Tim Miller.
Here is a glance at Friday’s matchups, each scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff:
Lapel (9-2) at Tipton (8-2)
Lapel upset sixth-ranked Eastern last week and will look to do the same this week on the road against No. 11 Tipton, a team the Bulldogs have not played in recent history.
The Bulldogs got their usual big offensive performances in the victory. Tyler Dollar rushed for over 100 yards for the 10th time in 11 games this season and scored a touchdown. Junior QB Brennan Stow threw for three touchdowns and completed passes to six different receivers, including senior Tanner Mroz who had four receptions for 80 yards and a pair of scores.
But Lapel won this game with a sterling defensive performance that shut out the Comets for the final three quarters. After yielding over 100 yards rushing to Zane Downing in the first half, the Bulldogs held the Eastern senior to just 23 yards on eight carries in the second half and forced three total turnovers. Area sack leader Parker Allman got to Comets quarterback Austin Roberts twice and forced a fumble in the process.
The Blue Devils upended second-ranked Eastbrook 56-39 last week and are seeking their first title since 2013. Quarterback Sam Edwards has completed 65% of his passes for 1,671 yards and 18 touchdowns against just two interceptions for a rating of 126.1. Sophomore RB Eli Carter has rushed for 921 yards and 15 touchdowns, and senior WR Drew Pearce has hauled in 34 receptions, including eight touchdowns. Senior Colin Stapleton has recorded 101 tackles and three sacks, and Tipton has forced 17 turnovers.
Heritage Christian (7-2) at Shenandoah (8-3)
After repeating regular season wins against Eastern Hancock and Scecina to advance, the Raiders look to flip the script from a 41-21 loss against Heritage Christian on Aug. 29.
Senior QB Tanner Goff continues to be the driving force of the Shenandoah offense, rushing for over 100 yards and three scores in the win over Scecina. Cole Hughes is the leading target when Goff throws the ball with 35 catches, including six against Scecina. Led by Justin Hummel’s 11 tackles and two sacks, the Raiders defense was stifling and forced two turnovers, bringing the season total to 25 takeaways.
Eagles quarterback Maxwell Minton torched the Raiders' secondary for over 200 yards and two scores back in August, but it was a dominant rushing performance from Colton Brown (189 yards, 4 TD) that made the difference as Heritage Christian took a three-touchdown lead into halftime and cruised to victory.
Madison-Grant (3-5) at South Adams (10-0)
In order to topple the state’s top-ranked Class 1A team, the Argylls will need to do what they do best, run the ball and control the clock.
Clayton Powell leads the way for the Argylls with 650 yards and six touchdowns, but he has plenty of help with the M-G ground attack. Tanner Brooks has rushed for 521 yards and has added 101 yards receiving with five total scores, and quarterback Jack Thompson has rushed for 388 yards. Seth Lugar, who has missed multiple games, is a dangerous offensive threat having accounted for 659 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
Starfires quarterback Sam Arnold has thrown for 2,477 yards with 32 TD and five interceptions and has four receivers with over 20 receptions. Christian Summersett has added 917 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.