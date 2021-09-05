Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Bella Dean and Hannah Cain shared medalist honors with rounds of 53 as Frankton defeated Monroe Central 222-232 at Hickory Hills.
The Frankton boys tennis team swept past Shenandoah 5-0 with Jacob Davenport earning a three-set win at No. 1 singles. Braxton Walls and Eli Maines won in straight sets in the other two singles matches.
Jaleigh Crawford recorded 10 kills, but Elwood dropped a 3-0 volleyball decision to Winchester.
TUESDAY
In a four-team cross country meet at Davis Park, it was Liberty Christian junior Noah Price who led the way in the boys race with a time of 17:37, finishing just over a minute ahead of runner-up Spencer Proctor of Anderson. Lilly Thomas of Alexandria won the girls race in convincing fashion with a time of 22:35 ahead of the 24:23 ran by Brooklyn Denney also from Anderson.
Kam Kail scored twice and keeper William Phillips recorded nine saves — including one stop of a late penalty kick — and the Pendleton Heights boys soccer team blanked Greenfield-Central 2-0.
Led by Luke Gilman and Christopher Fox, Madison-Grant swept past Taylor 5-0 and dropped just three games total in the process.
Brayden Bates lost just one game in a two-set win while James Ward took a three-set victory to lead Alexandria’s tennis team past Eastern 4-1.
Pendleton Heights powered past Shelbyville 3-2 with Sam Bowers winning both sets in a tiebreak at No. 1 singles and the Arabians sweeping the doubles matches.
Chloe Renihan was medalist with a 39 as Lapel (173) defeated Tipton (183) and Alexandria (199) in a three-team meet.
Grace Wiggins fired a low round of 43 to lead Pendleton Heights (189) past Noblesville (201) and Kokomo (231).
Addy Warren and Taylor Stinefield recorded six kills each, and Carlie Remington posted nine digs to lead Alexandria to a 3-0 volleyball sweep of Blackford.
Alexis Baney dominated Eastbrook with 15 kills and 12 blocks as Madison-Grant swept the Panthers 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.
Liberty Christian defeated Morristown in four sets behind 16 kills, 17 digs and 12 aces from senior Mady Rees. Maddie Mercer added 15 digs for the Lions.
WEDNESDAY
Although the Daleville golfers lost to Yorktown 186-197, Addy Gick was medalist for the Broncos with a 43.
Dean was medalist for Frankton with a 43 as the Eagles (198) defeated an incomplete Madison-Grant team
Northeastern edged Shenandoah 217-223, but Brandy Smith fired a season-best 47 to lead the Raiders
Taylor Ash led Elwood with a 50, but the Panthers fell 171-223 to Hamilton Heights.
Amarah McPhaul recorded 11 kills and two blocks, and Emilee Finley handed out 29 assists to go with 12 digs to lead Daleville to a 3-0 win over Seton Catholic.
It was Baney again, this time with nine kills and six blocks, that led the way for M-G in a 3-0 win over Northfield.
With less than three minutes to play in the second overtime period, Charlie Cannady put home the game winner off an assist from Kaitlyn Prickett as Pendleton Heights won 2-1 at Greenfield-Central. Zoe Welch scored the first goal of the game for PH off an assist from Isabelle Phillips.
THURSDAY
The Frankton boys tennis team defeated Anderson 4-1 behind a 6-0, 6-0 win from Davenport at No. 1 singles. Liam Griffith took a dramatic No. 2 singles match win for the Indians 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 over Braxton Walls.
Baney put away 11 kills and Katie Garringer added eight as the Argylls swept Anderson 25-7, 25-7, 25-12.
Pendleton Heights (183) won a three-team golf meet over Yorktown (188) and Delta (193). Wiggins shot a 40 for the Arabians and was named medalist.
Alyvia Savage paced the Elwood golfers with a 58 in a 238-265 win over Marion.
Led by a first-place finish from Lapel’s Cameron Smith, five area boys runners placed in the top 10 of the Landes Invitational at Hamilton Heights. Smith toured the course in 17:31 for a 29-second margin of victory with Elwood’s Zach Hood (fifth) and Cameron Tackett (seventh) and Daleville’s Ethan Colvin (eighth) and Noah Colvin (10th) soon to follow. A pair of Shenandoah freshmen led the Raiders to a third-place finish as Anna Buskirk came in fifth and Kayci Hill was seventh.
FRIDAY
Daleville shot a team score of 180 at Crestview to defeat Wes-Del (226) and Wapahani (incomplete). Gick led all players with a personal-best score of 39.
SATURDAY
Avry Carpenter and Ava Jarrell led the way as both Pendleton Heights cross country teams posted strong finishes at the Marion Invitational. Carpenter placed fourth in the Purple Boys race with a time of 16:18.20 while Jarrell took the top prize in the Purple Girls race in 19:24.70, pacing the Arabians to third place in the boys team competition and fourth for the girls.
In a separate boys varsity race at Marion, Noah Price of Liberty Christian was third in 17:05.60, bettering fourth-place Cameron Smith of Lapel by 13 seconds and Hunter Smith of Frankton in sixth. Hannah Combs of Lapel ran 13th in 22:48.20 as the best area competitor in the second girls race.
At the Union City cross country invitational, Jason Settlemyer of Anderson Prep placed 28th with a time of 20:24.56.
At Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis, Yorktown defeated Liberty Christian 4-1 in a soccer match played just prior to the Indy Eleven game. Abraham Tapia scored off an assist from Dom Thurman for the halftime lead, but the Tigers scored four times in the second half.
Without dropping a set, Pendleton Heights swept to the North Central volleyball invitational championship with 2-0 wins over Perry Meridian, North Central and Columbus North in the title match. In the first set against Perry Meridian, senior setter Olivia Wright recorded her 1,000th career assist.
Liberty Christian won its own volleyball invitational Saturday with 2-0 wins over Christel House and Union. Mady Rees led the way with 11 kills, and Kaitlyn Smith added 10 aces and seven kills.
At the League of Legends tournament in Fort Wayne, Daleville swept to two-set wins over Fort Wayne North, Fort Wayne South and Carroll (Flora) before pulling out a three-set victory over Southwood in the championship match. Audrey Voss had 24 kills, and Emilee Finley had 71 assists — 31 in the championship match — for the Broncos.
