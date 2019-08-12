ALEXANDRIA — She did not have the low score for the match, or even for her team. But it's hard to argue Frankton's Adriana Horn may have had the best day on the course in Monday's triangular meet with Alexandria and Wes-Del.
The junior carded a 48 Monday, bettering her previous best nine-hole score by a whopping four strokes as Frankton split its matchups, besting the Tigers 193-199, but being edged by Wes-Del 191-193.
Wes-Del's Lauren Kimble shot a 41 to earn medalist honors. Junior Emma Howe fired a 45 and was the low Tiger while juniors Sophia Chaplin and Sydney Dillman each shot a 47 to lead Frankton.
Using her length off the tee, Horn consistently put herself in good positions on the longer holes, including a 230-yard bomb on the par-five fourth hole. It was Horn's first outing of the season for Frankton coach Jeff Bates, who was happy to have her back with the team.
"It's big to have her back," Bates said. "That's going to be a huge help for the team. It puts us in a solid group that we can put out there. They have a tendency to pick each other up as well."
Dillman was another Eagle to post her new personal best as well as freshman Bella Dean. Although her score did not count toward the team's total (only the four best count), Dean came in with a 58.
"It's been a good season that way," Bates said. "The girls are playing well. Each day we find a personal best in there, and they keep improving."
Senior Ellie Anderson, playing as the No. 1 Frankton player, was the fourth scorer for the Eagles as she came in with a 51.
Bates was not the only happy coach at Yule Golf Course on Monday. Alexandria's Bruce Johnson liked much of what he saw from his team, consisting of three juniors and two sophomores.
"I was pleased with it," Johnson said. "One of our girls (Howe) stepped up and had a great round, (sophomore) Chloe (Cuneo) had a good round. Some of the others struggled a little bit, but it's a team effort."
Howe, playing in the No. 4 spot for the Tigers, was followed in scoring by Cuneo's 47, a 52 from junior Kelsey Rhoades and junior Gracyn Hosier's 55.
Although still early in the season, both coaches like the direction in which their young (Anderson was the only senior on either squad) teams are headed.
"I'm happy with where we're at, but I think we can still surprise in some areas," Bates said. "I think in a couple of these tournaments, we might be able to nudge a couple teams that we haven't been able to nudge before."
"We've always got a lot of work to do," Johnson said. "It's coming the way I want it to come. They are working hard together. That's what I like about it."
These two schools will be on the same course once again Saturday when they head to the Elwood Golf Links for the Elwood Invitational, with play getting underway at 1 p.m.
