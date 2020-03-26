PENDLETON — This competition, like so many between Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals, was coming down to the wire.
Pendleton Heights took an early lead behind another strong performance by superstar Jackson Todd. Greenfield-Central rallied to take over the top spot, but Mount Vernon was closing fast as the endgame neared.
By the time the nurses joined the Marauders’ cause, the contest already had been decided.
The contest — an online physical fitness challenge — was the brainchild of Pendleton Heights’ Hall of Fame wrestling coach Dave Cloud. And it’s bringing back the joy of competition for three friendly rivals while making these long days in isolation feel a little less lonely.
Arabians assistant coach Katie Kriebel is tabulating the results on a dedicated InstaGram page (Beat.GC.MV.PH) and enjoying the show.
The competition is open to almost anybody associated with any of the three wrestling programs. Current wrestlers in the middle school and high school programs, alumni and their immediate family make up the majority of the contestants.
The first competition was a race to 7,500 squats. Competitors send video of their reps to the InstaGram account as proof, and Kriebel runs the show from her home computer.
“I’m collecting for everybody and hosting and keeping track,” she said Thursday. “It’s fun because the drama of sports is playing out throughout the day.”
The first contest started Tuesday with PH middle schooler Todd pushing his team to the lead with 800 squats. Greenfield-Central then had a pair of wrestlers challenge one another to do 1,000 squats each.
Mount Vernon surged when a single wrestler did 1,277 reps on his own. But the overall race between the Marauders and the Cougars was neck-and-neck as the goal approached Wednesday.
After one video from the Mount Vernon champion arrived, Kriebel pointed out to him he needed just two more reps to give his team the lead over Greenfield-Central. He committed to 102 more squats and took the individual title as well.
But even the Marauders’ star couldn’t do it all alone.
“Mount Vernon, they pretty much won because they got a bunch of families involved,” Kriebel said.
The biggest – and most welcome surprise – came when one Mount Vernon competitor got his extended family into the act. The result was a video of nurses doing squats in their scrubs between intense hospital shifts on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus.
“As if nurses aren’t doing enough right now,” Kriebel said, “they’re also helping out their team.”
Videos have been sent in by grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and all manner of other relatives.
And the tone of the videos varies greatly from one competitor to the next. Some are very serious competitions. One wrestler sent in a video doing squats with his dog. Another was wearing a chicken suit.
There are no rules except to provide video evidence and hit the magic number first.
“One kid does it and tells three of his friends,” Kriebel said. “And then three of his friends tell their grandma. It just gives everyone another reason to be reaching out.”
Since Mount Vernon won the first competition, the Marauders got to pick the goal for Round 2.
The second race began Thursday, and the winner will be the first school to 5,000 push-ups. As of 4:30 p.m., the Marauders were again in the lead with 1,816 reps, followed by PH (1203) and Greenfield-Central (900).
The competition has many benefits. It gives wrestling families an outlet during a team that normally would be very busy on their schedules preparing for freestyle and Greco-Roman events. It also gives coaches a way to keep in contact with their athletes during a potentially troublesome time.
But, most of all, it’s just plain fun.
The three schools involved often operate like siblings. They cheer for one another when facing foes outside their circle and try as hard as possible to top one another when they go head-to-head.
“It feels so good to kind of stay connected to all the kids,” Kriebel said. “It feels great to get workouts in together. And it always feels great to compete against Greenfield-Central and Mount Vernon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.