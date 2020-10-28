With the Class 5A football tournament beginning this week, and after Madison-Grant drew a bye in the 1A sectional, the Anderson Indians and the Argylls will join last week’s trio of winners as the IHSAA postseason rolls on.
As with the first week of sectional play, there is no shortage of rematches. In fact, last week’s first-round winners will face a second straight opponent with which they are familiar, two games having already been played during the regular season and another a rematch of a memorable sectional game from 2019.
Here is a glance at this Friday’s matchups, all scheduled for 7 p.m.:
CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 11
Anderson (2-7) at Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger (8-1)
To say the Indians have their work cut out for them would be an understatement. The Saints enter the postseason as the second-ranked team in 5A, and their only loss was in overtime by one point at Homestead, a 6A team ranked in the top 10.
Anderson quarterback Conner Stephenson is completing just over 60% of his passes with his most popular targets being seniors Curtis Lewis (21 receptions) and Marcus Armstrong (20 receptions). Freshman Dontrez Fuller has emerged as a deep threat, averaging nearly 16 yards per catch. The ground game responsibilities are split between seniors AJ Ivy and Tekezzion Blair, who have combined for 448 yards rushing. Junior Jawaun Echols has recorded 65 tackles and six sacks, and Armstrong has two interceptions and a fumble recovery for the defense.
Senior quarterback Brenden Lytle has accounted for 19 scores for the Saints, 14 through the air and five on the ground. Henry O’Keefe is Dwenger’s top receiver with 22 catches. The Dwenger defense has sacked opposing QBs 39 times and has forced 28 turnovers.
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 21
Mount Vernon (10-0) at Pendleton Heights (7-3)
The Marauders enter the game as the top-ranked team in 4A, the same ranking they held Sept. 25 when they escaped an upset bid by the Arabians with a come-from-behind 27-21 victory.
The Arabians will look to control the clock with the rushing tandem of Luke Bays (593 yards) and Caden McClain (485 yards) and protect the ball. PH has committed just six turnovers, which includes two interceptions of quarterback Luke Candiano against 11 TD passes. His top target is Tyler McKinley, who has scored on 10 of his 34 receptions. Bays has recorded 97 tackles and 6.5 sacks, and Evan MacMillan has four interceptions to lead the defense.
Mount Vernon quarterback Gehrig Slunaker has completed 59% of his passes for over 1,300 yards and 17 scores, while the running back tandem of Rylan Cole and Keagan Labelle have combined for over 1,100 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. Ashden Gentry is the top receiver with 33 catches for 539 yards.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 36
Eastern (10-0) at Lapel (8-2)
Last season in Greentown, the Comets scored in the waning seconds to edge Lapel 34-31 in the first round of sectional. The Bulldogs will hope for a different result as they host the once-again unbeaten Comets, this time in the semifinal round.
Sophomore running back Tyler Dollar — who scored twice in the meeting last season — has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns to lead a Lapel offense that is just as comfortable throwing the ball. Quarterback Brennan Stow has thrown for over 1,800 yards and 20 TDs with Tanner Mroz (43 receptions, 834 yards) as his go-to receiver. Parker Allman (11 sacks), Jared Roundtree (5 sacks), and Kyle Shelton (85 tackles) lead an aggressive defense that averages just over one forced turnover per game.
The Comets are coming off a 48-0 win over Alexandria, their sixth shutout of the season.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 38
Scecina (4-4) at Shenandoah (7-3)
One team looking for a repeat result in its rematch is Shenandoah, a 14-13 victor over Scecina in Week 1.
While throwing for over 1,000 yards and 11 TDs, quarterback Tanner Goff has also been the Raiders' top ground gainer with 862 yards and 13 scores. Blake Surface is an all-around threat with over 400 yards and nine scores on the ground and through the air combined. Coleson Hughes leads the receiving corps with 29 receptions for 462 yards, but the Raiders will be without deep threat Andrew Bennett due to injury. The defense, led by Justin Hummel (123 tackles, 4 sacks), Josh Farmer (83 tackles), and Hughes (4 interceptions) will look to win the day again after allowing just one score at Eastern Hancock last week.
Crusaders quarterback Aidan Ray has completed 51% of his passes and was picked off three times in the previous meeting with Shenandoah. Dequan Stennis (624 yards) is Scecina’s top rusher while Thomas DeFreese (22 receptions) is the top receiver.
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 43
Madison-Grant (2-5) at Tri-Central (7-3)
After spending a season dancing around contact tracing and injuries, the Argylls are one win away from a second straight trip to the sectional championship game.
Madison-Grant’s run-heavy offense is led by senior Clayton Powell and juniors Seth Lugar and Trey Vetor and is engineered by senior QB Jack Thompson, who is an effective runner himself. Senior Jaren Glass opens up the holes on the offensive line and can be a one-man wrecking crew on defense.
The Trojans will look to control the game on the ground as well, led by seniors Holden Rayl (1,098 yards, 9 TD) and Mason Pickens (656 yards, 12 TD).
While these two teams have not met, they do share a common opponent. Tri-Central defeated Frankton 12-6 in the season opener, and the Argylls defeated the Eagles 50-32 in Week 8.
