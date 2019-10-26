Three takeaways from Purdue’s 24-6 loss to Illinois:
• Special teams also played a role in Purdue’s loss Saturday. Punters Zac Collins and Danny Corollo were unable to flip field position for the Boilermakers, averaging 36.1 yards on nine punts. Corollo shanked a 15-yard punt in the third quarter. Illinois punter Blake Hayes, meanwhile, executed a brilliant 64-yard punt that skipped out of bounds at Purdue’s 1-yard line. That pinned the Boilermakers back and ultimately led to Jack Plummer’s ill-fated pass Tony Adams intercepted and returned 13 yards for a touchdown.
• Purdue should have found more ways to get freshman standout receiver David Bell involved earlier in the game. Bell turned a wide receiver screen into a 9-yard gain and was rarely targeted for the remainder of the first half. Bell finished with just five catches after recording 22 catches his prior two weeks.
• Credit Purdue junior receiver Jackson Anthrop for still playing hard on a wet day. Anthrop overcame an early drop to finish with three catches for 51 yards, had 31 more yards on punt returns and 17 yards on kickoff returns. Anthrop is capable for filling a variety of roles on offense and special teams for Purdue and gets the most of his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame.
