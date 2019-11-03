Three takeaways from Indiana’s 34-3 win over Northwestern:
• Senior defensive lineman Allen Stallings is becoming a factor in IU’s pass rush. Stallings had another sack against Northwestern to improve to a team-high four sacks on the season. As a team, IU has 20 sacks, two shy of its sack total of 22 from last season.
• Thanks to a big day on the ground from Stevie Scott III (26 carries, 116 yards), Indiana was able to dominate time of possession, controlling the ball for 38:13 compared to Northwestern’s 21:17. Freshman running back Sampson James was able to get some carries as well and did a good job securing the football, rushing eight times for 19 yards. As a team, IU rushed 40 times with no fumbles.
• Logan Justus continues to be steady kicking the football. Justus connected on field goals of 27 and 30 yards to remain perfect on the season. Justus has made 12 straight field goals, the second-longest streak in school history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.