Three observations following Indiana’s 35-0 win over Rutgers at Memorial Stadium:
• While there were several defensive superlatives in IU’s 35-0 win over Rutgers, the play of sophomore linebacker Cam Jones continues to stand out. Jones had a team-high six tackles and two sacks, improving to 20 tackles, three sacks and two tackles for loss on the season.
• Freshman running back Sampson James overcame an early fumble with his second career rushing TD in the third quarter. James finished with seven carries for 36 yards but will need to continue to show good ball security going forward in order get more carries in Big Ten play.
• It was another adventure returning punts for junior receiver Whop Philyor, who fair caught a ball at the 2-yard line on a play that nearly wound up being a Rutgers safety. It may be time for IU to consider other options returning punts.
