• Even with three senior starters, Indiana’s offensive line was no match for Ohio State’s more athletic defensive front on Saturday. The Buckeyes finished with five sacks, including four against IU starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who didn’t have enough time to throw. Indiana’s offensive linemen also need to do a better job opening holes for a run game that has failed to get going so far in the 2019 season.
• Indiana’s defense took another step back in tackling after making progress last week against Eastern Illinois. Too many times, IU defenders flailed with attempted arm tackles against Ohio State running backs that were too strong to bring down. The Buckeyes finished the game with 314 yards rushing on 7.6 yards per carry.
• IU did manage one takeaway when defensive back Juwan Burgess forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that Khalil Bryant recovered. But just two takeaways in three games in not the standard IU coach Tom Allen has set for his program. Allen’s goal is at least two takeaways per game and to date, IU has not met that standard in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.