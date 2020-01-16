MIDDLETOWN -- Competing for the first time in 2020, Shenandoah wrestling played host to New Castle on Thursday for senior night. Having not seen the mats in almost a month and continuing to battle injury, the Raiders fell to the Trojans, 58-12. A majority of New Castle’s points came via forfeit.
“We ended up finishing strong, but we ended up competing with about three injuries tonight,” Raiders head coach Jason Barbosa said. “We had to put the backups in, so we’re kind of down right now. It is what it is.”
That reliance on the backups showed early as Shenandoah went 1-6 in weight classes 120 to 160. The first three matchups saw the Raiders pinned quickly, before junior Kyle Rice went the distance with New Castle’s Wyatt Maiden. The pair went to overtime in 152, where a takedown by Maiden handed him the narrow win.
“I wouldn’t say he lost because of his lack of heart but his conditioning,” Barbosa said. “You just have to keep fighting, fighting and fighting in wrestling.”
Freshman Mayson Lewis showed visible frustration, slamming his hand against the mat after falling to New Castle’s Connor Poe via final decision in 160. Junior Cole Hughes rallied the Raiders by pinning New Castle’s Skylar Dickey for the team's first win.
At 195, Indiana Mat No. 1 ranked wrestler Silas Allred pinned New Castle's Luke Joplin, taking the Trojan down in half a minute. Barbosa said Allred’s hard work during meets and in practice is what’s going to keep him successful through the last half of the season.
“He’s a hard worker,” Barbosa said. “Drilling it in during practice is the way it’s going to be for the rest of the season.”
In the 200s, senior Tommy Deley narrowly fell to New Castle’s Jack Taylor via final decision. In the final match, senior Coleson White avenged Deley’s loss, picking up the win over New Castle’s Dillon Floyd via final decision.
While the result didn't end up in favor of the Raiders, there was still a bittersweet feeling as the team celebrated senior night before the start of the meet. Noah Barbosa, Allred, White and Deley all were honored and finished the night at a collective 2-2. Barbosa said this class has meant a lot to him as he’s been working with them since they were in middle school.
“This class has really meant a big deal to me,” Barbosa said. “They’ve been with me since I started coaching when they were in eighth grade. To watch them grow through the last four years is pretty special. They’re the big leader of the team.”
In this being Allred’s final season, he’s led the charge, not just finding success on the mat but off as well. The senior was coaching alongside Barbosa throughout the night, doing what he could to help his teammates out.
“His time here has been great,” Barbosa said. “He’s a diamond in the rough, but he puts in the hard work, does the offseason stuff and that has gotten him where he’s at. He’s an all-around great kid. You can’t find anyone better than that.”
As the new year has not rung quite the way the Raiders had hoped, the team is looking to push themselves as much as they can to find success. With starters out and two meets remaining until the Mid-Eastern Conference meet, Shenandoah is getting a feel for what its team will be heading down this stretch.
“We just need to finish the best we can,” Barbosa said. “This was a little eye opening for me to see where we’re really at. We saw where the younger guys need to pick it up and where we need to work on. Overall, we’re going to finish as strong as we can to end the season.”
