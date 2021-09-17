ANDERSON – The CRA Sportsman Late Models and Street Stocks will be making their final appearance at Anderson Speedway in a pair of 75-lap features Saturday.
The two touring Champion Racing Association series will be joined by the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets on Byrider, Mentor Insurance and Peterman Brothers night.
Local 2021 champion Jeff Marcum will look to sweep all three Sportsman Late Model events on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Drivers in the championship chase include Billy Hutson -- the season champion -- rookie Kyle Worley, Cassten Everidge and Muncie competitor J.P. Crabtree.
Hutson won the championships in 2007 and 2020 and is looking to become the first driver with three titles.
Season-champion Jason Atkinson will look for his third CRA Street Stock win of the season at Anderson Speedway.
Hutson was the most recent winner, with Atkinson coming home in second.
Along with Atkinson, drivers competing for the chase championship include Andrew Teepe, Jordan Hahn, Anderson’s Dawson Phillips and Kimmie Greig.
Phillips is the leading rookie of the year contender with Grieg also in the running for the honors.
Anderson’s Colin Grissom is the most recent Kenyon Midget winner at Anderson, capturing the Mel Kenyon Classic with a late race pass of early leader Dameron Taylor.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30. Adult tickets are $15, children tickets are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
