LAPEL — Killian O’Connor did not just compete in three sports for Lapel but did so in some of the most grueling and taxing athletic endeavors possible.
He was a distance runner for the Bulldogs cross country and track and field teams as well as a successful wrestler for Lapel.
Last fall, O’Connor was part of a second straight regional qualifying effort for the Lapel boys cross country team after a 37th-place finish at Pendleton Heights. He placed 59th at the Delta regional the following week.
Last spring, O’Connor placed 13th in the 1,600-meter run at the Mount Vernon boys track and field sectional.
He closed out his high school sports career on the wrestling mat at the Elwood sectional. He won his first match by fall in 18 seconds before bowing out against the eventual 145-pound runner-up.
O’Connor will continue his running career at Indiana University-Kokomo next year.
Here is his senior letter:
“Dear Running,
“For the last 12 years, I have had running in my life. I have been running since kindergarten. Whether that was in a Hite Elementary uniform, racing my brother around my grandparents’ driveway or making lines on the beach that my brother and I would race to, it’s always been what I have loved to do. Through the ups and the downs, running has never left. It’s always been an option for me.
“My kindergarten self would have never guessed that my senior year, the year I’ve been waiting for, would have been cut short. I also would have never guessed that the last uniform that I would wear for my school would be one for wrestling. Running has given so much to me — life-time friends, coaches and people that I would have never found otherwise, from the coaches and teammates I had back in middle school, to now.
“One coach that comes to mind is my coach from middle school. Thank you, Coach Bobby Gibbs! You let me run with the middle schoolers when I was not in middle school yet. You gave me a head start and taught me so much about the sport of running.
“I also want to thank my parents. Thank you for coming to all of my meets. Thank you for cheering me on during my highs, and thank you for cheering me up on my lows. Thank you for getting me into the sport so I can be involved with such a great and educational sport. Thank you for pushing me to do my best and for not raising a quitter.
“Running is a lot like life. You start your race and you have to go strong and hard through the whole thing. Like Coach Gibbs said: ‘Run the race like you have a spoon in your hand, and the finish line is an ice-cream cone waiting for you. You never look back while you are running. You look ahead to the finish line. Yes, the hills suck, but if there is an uphill you know what is on the other side — a downhill! And once you finish, you have a sweet reward at the end. And remember, it’s always a beautiful day to run!’
“In terms of a runner, this pandemic is just a huge uphill and, yes, there will be a downhill. I believe that my downhill will be my next four years running with the IU-Kokomo Cougars.
“Thank you again,
“Killian O’Connor”