ANDERSON – For the third time this season, the competitors in the Thunder Car Division at Anderson Speedway will compete in a distance race.
Saturday will be the second 100-lap feature on Star Financial Night presented by WolfeRich Insurance to go along with the 71st running of the National Crown in July.
Shawn Cullen won a 100-lap feature race in August, chased by Robbie Wyman, Jameson Owens, Ron Phipps and David McConnell.
Josh Myers won the National Crown race, with Ronnie Rose and Wyman rounding out the top three.
McConnell won a regular feature earlier in the year.
Currently, Ron Phipps has a 17-point lead over Rose for the championship with the season winding down.
The Thunder Cars have one more 100-lap event scheduled for Oct. 17.
The Front Wheel Drive Figure-8 drivers will be back in action. Ricky Craig was the most recent race winner.
The Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive drivers also will compete on the oval. Ohio driver Jordan Sage was the most recent winner.
Chuck Cook and current points leader Ronnie Constant rounded out the top three.
Constant has a 41-point lead over Shane Reed for the title.
The Thunder Roadsters will be in action for the third time this week. Chad Cory scored his third feature win last week.
Jason Powers captured the feature win Thursday holding off Cory and Dugger. Powers had two runner-up finishes to Cory in the previous two feature events.
Cory leads Dugger by only 13 points heading into Saturday’s action.
Qualifications are set for 6 p.m. with racing action at 7:30.
Adult tickets are $12, Kids (6-12) $5, ages 5 and under are admitted free.
