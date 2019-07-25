The National Crown is the longest continuous stock-car race in the nation, and Saturday it returns to the roots that started it all in 1949.
The Edgewater Woods/Sugar Fork Crossing National Crown will feature the PGG Enterprises Thunder Cars for the first time in the 70-year history of the race.
The National Crown was started by former track owner Joe Helpling and was an oval race for the first 10 years. It was switched to a Figure-8 event and is again being contested on the oval.
Over the years, the National Crown became one of the marquee events at Anderson Speedway, an important addition to a driver’s resume.
The Thunder Car drivers have already competed in two 50-lap features this year, but the National Crown will pay $1,000 to the winner.
There have been three different winners in Thunder Car action this year with Dale Harper and Dustin Sapp already winning a 50-lap feature.
Sapp is the only driver to win two features in 2019, and Robbie Wyman is the most recent winner.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models return to action as a prelude to the upcoming 100-lap CRA Sportsman Late Model event in August.
Rookie driver Zachary Tinkle holds a slim one-point lead over three-time champion Jeff Marcum.
Tinkle has recorded one victory this year at Anderson Speedway and leads Marcum, a three-time winner, by 43 points.
Billy VanMeter is the most recent winner in late model action using an outside power move to get around Marcum on a restart.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division returns to action where there have been two first-time winners in recent weeks.
Ricky Craig has scored two victories this year with Michael McKinnon and Cory Plunkett the most recent victors.
The Hart’s Auto Figure 8 division and the CSR SuperCups also will be in action Saturday.
On the strength of two feature wins, Elwood’s Bruce McFall leads the Figure 8 points standings over Michael Phipps.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $4 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free.
