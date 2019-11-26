ALEXANDRIA — Just 14 seconds into the game, Alexandria had a steal and a layup.
That was a snapshot of a big portion of the rest of the game as the Tigers won their home opener of the boys basketball season 72-25 over Anderson Prep at The Jungle on Tuesday.
Alexandria forced 12 Jets turnovers in the first quarter to build a 21-4 advantage. The Tigers hit their first six shots, four from in close to the basket and a pair of 3-pointers by Brennan Morehead.
“I’ve been doing that with (Former Alexandria) Coach (Garth Cone) and with (Frankton coach Brent) Brobston,” said Tigers coach Marty Carroll. “We tell them to guess where the ball is going to go. If they’re wrong, get back on defense and guess again.”
For the game, APA had 30 turnovers.
“We’ve got a lot of inexperience,” said Jets coach Corey Scott. “They don’t understand about the speed of the game yet. Our experienced players try to do too much, and the others aren’t sure what to do.”
The Tigers had 11 turnovers and shot 29-of-49 from the field. In a 16-point third quarter, Alexandria missed just two shots and ran off to a 56-19 advantage.
The home team spread the wealth of scoring around with seven players getting six or more points. Junior Kole Stewart was the most efficient and topped Alex in scoring with 11 points, missing just one shot. Morehead and senior Nick Williams were next with 10 each.
“I’ve got four kids who are on the same page, and when I put Nick on the floor, I have five,” said Carroll. “He didn’t start because he hasn’t practiced much, and he didn’t start in the scrimmage. So he knew why he wasn’t starting. I think it was a good conditioning game for him. He’s going to be a starter. He’s a beast out there.”
Williams had five rebounds, topped only by the six from teammate Rylan Metz. The 6-foot-7 Williams was especially adept at getting the ball in the low post along the baseline and then having the vision to see the floor from there or score himself.
“He passes really well from the position,” said Carroll. “I thought instead of taking shots like we did in the scrimmage, we got shots for one another tonight.”
The Jets had no players score in double figures, but two starters got all but eight of the team’s points. Junior Jack Scott led the way with nine points, and Larry Rodriguez added eight. The only area in which APA excelled was in rebounding where Scott’s 16 boards helped the Jets to a 33-26 advantage.
“I think some of our players don’t really understand yet why we’re having them do things the way we do,” said Coach Scott. “They need to know that if they don’t understand, they need to ask.”
The Jets wait until next Tuesday to resume action in a contest at Randolph Southern. The Tigers will play Saturday in a girls/boys doubleheader at Anderson University against Liberty Christian.
