Saturday volleyball eyes will be focused on two gymnasiums separated by a 19-mile strip of Indiana 28 as three area teams seek to continue their season beyond the regional portion of the IHSAA tournament.
Central Indiana Conference co-champions and long-time rivals Alexandria and No. 7 Madison-Grant will face off in the first semifinal of the Elwood Class 2A regional while, about 25 minutes down the road at Wes-Del, ninth-ranked Daleville will challenge sixth-ranked South Newton in the second semifinal of a loaded Class 1A regional.
The Tigers are battle tested, following wins of 3-1 over Lapel and a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over another CIC co-champ, Frankton, on their home court during Sectional 40. Alexandria is playing its best ball of the season, winning 14 of its last 17 matches following a 6-8 start against a difficult schedule. First-year coach Emalee Wyatt assumed the reins following the tragic death of Deanna Miller during the summer and guided the Tigers to their first sectional title since 2017, when Alexandria went on to claim its only regional championship.
The Argylls began the season ranked in the 2A top 10 and finished there as well. The Grant 4 champs for the second straight year, M-G enters the regional having won 13 of 14 matches, with the one loss coming to Alexandria in five sets. The Argylls dropped just one set in dispatching Eastbrook, Tipton and Blackford for their second straight Sectional 39 championship under coach Kayla Jump. The Argylls are seeking their third regional title and first since 2013.
The Broncos bounced back strong from a five-win campaign in 2020 to claim their eighth all-time sectional championship and their first since 2016 when Daleville also won its only regional title. Under second-year head coach Valorie Wells, the Broncos posted their biggest win of the season last Saturday in a 3-2 victory over second-ranked Wes-Del in the semifinal round. Daleville also swept Liberty Christian and Tri-Central to advance.
Championship games at both sites will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday.
AT ELWOOD
Alexandria (20-11) vs. Madison-Grant (29-5)
These teams played each other twice this season, with M-G picking up a 2-0 win during the Madison County tournament and Alex coming back to stun the Argylls in five sets at the end of the regular season. They last played in the postseason during the 2017 regional when the Tigers topped the Argylls on their way to semistate.
Seniors Taylor Stinefield (209 kills, 79 aces, 315 digs) and Olivia Hall (159 kills, 41 blocks) have been Alex’s go-to players for points much of the season, while juniors Addy Warren (186 kills) and Ashlynn Duckworth (134 kills, 26 blocks) have come on strong late in the season. Senior setter Kendall Parker (732 assists, 51 aces) and libero Carlie Remington (324 digs) provide experience and leadership from the back row.
Like the Tigers, M-G can attack with four different players, led by junior Alexis Baney (235 kills, 144 blocks) and seniors Katie Garringer (217 kills), Azmae Turner (184 kills, 73 blocks) and Grace Holmberg (153 kills, 171 digs). Senior setter Gabby Rudy (441 assists) reached 1,000 assists for her career this season, and junior libero Daya Greene (329 digs, 69 aces) and Sydnee Wilson (139 digs) are strong defensively.
The second semifinal at Elwood features Rossville (17-15) against 10th-ranked South Adams (26-8).
AT WES-DEL
Daleville (23-7) vs. South Newton (30-4)
Two of the three ranked teams in this regional square off when the Broncos take on the sixth-ranked Rebels in the second semifinal match. Seton Catholic (14-17) faces No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic (23-9) in the first semifinal.
Audrey Voss (215 kills, 76 aces) leads the way for Daleville and is one of four seniors on the squad, along with Julia Andreassa (306 kills, 61 aces), libero Emi Isom (446 digs) and Sydney Nixon. Andreassa, a Brazilian foreign exchange student and junior transfer Amarah McPhaul (172 kills, 52 blocks), have been welcome newcomers for the Broncos. Junior setter Emilee Finley (739 assists) recently eclipsed the 1,000-assist milestone, and juniors Abby Reed (151 digs) and Lauren Finley (126 digs) key the Daleville defense.
South Newton has won 14 matches in a row and did not drop a set during sectional. Taylor and Lexi Cripe are the top two attackers with a combined 771 kills, and the Rebels average nearly five aces per set.
Daleville and South Newton have faced two common opponents, both beating Carroll while the Broncos defeated Lapel and the Rebels fell to the Bulldogs. South Newton has never won a regional championship.
