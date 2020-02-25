ALEXANDRIA — On paper, at least, the Alexandria Tigers were able to stay ahead of and defeat Daleville on Tuesday night for one big reason — they shot the ball better.
The Tigers missed 22 shots at the basket, including just one free throw, while the Broncos missed 34, nine of those freebies. The result was a 53-43 victory to raise the Alexandria record to 13-9 with just one game left in the regular season.
The home team closed out each of the first two quarters strong and needed that to remain in front by a scant 25-22 at intermission.
Brennan Morehead got off to a quick start, scoring nine points in the opening quarter and adding four more in the second on his way to a game-high 22 points.
“I think I can feed off a good start,” said Morehead. “When I start by shooting well, I usually end up with a good game. Once they started focusing on me, I try to drive and dish it off to an open man. We drill on that in practice.”
“For the most part we have scoring balance,” said Alexandria coach Marty Carroll. “(Morehead) has had games like that for us. We really want him to score like that.”
It was really the third quarter where the Tigers were able to put some distance between themselves and their foe as they outscored the Broncos 17-8 over that stretch. The closest Daleville came after that was 46-39. Daleville had just five field goals in the second half.
“I thought we had better execution defensively in the second half,” said Carroll. “I didn’t want us to be out chasing the ball.”
Rylan Metz scored 11 points and led his team with six rebounds.
For the Broncos, sophomore Tim Arnold scored 18 points. His penetration caused the Tigers some issues and sent him to the free-throw line 14 times, where he converted nine chances.
“He’s a pretty darn good player,” said Daleville coach Tyler Stotler, who was also pleased with the play for 6-foot Zane Starkey. “He did a great job defending (6-7 Nick) Williams.”
Williams scored seven points and had five rebounds. Starkey came off the bench to score seven points and led his team with six rebounds.
Daleville won the battle on the boards 27-25, but that doesn’t tell the entire story.
“It was the offensive rebounds (10) we gave up,” said Stotler. “I think all of those led to points.”
It also didn’t help that the visitors hit just 2-of-27 from 3-point range.
Stotler was upbeat about his team’s showing.
“Not too many Daleville teams come in here and compete,” he said. “Alexandria is a good team. I told our team we won’t face a team that good in our sectional. I know we have some teams that have won 12 games, but none of them play as good a schedule as we do.”
The Broncos are 7-13. They play Smith Academy on Friday. The Tigers close their regular season Friday at home against Wes-Del.
