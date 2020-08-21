ANDERSON — Moments after Yorktown finished off Anderson 48-0 Friday night, Indians’ coach Ron Qualls theorized why his shorthanded squad drew a blank on the Collier Field scoreboard.
“Disinfectants kept us out of the goal line,” joked Qualls.
In all seriousness, an Indians program that is in a state of fluidity stood little chance against the quicker and more experienced Tigers.
It began with turnovers by Anderson on its first two plays from scrimmage, deep in its end of the field. Yorktown swiftly cashed in on both miscues and went on to post a 35-0 advantage some 15 minutes into the contest.
The Tigers, besides scoring on the two short fields, also drove 97 yards for another TD and ran for close to 300 yards, 184 coming in the first quarter.
Yorktown, beat Anderson on opening night for the fifth straight year, and the Indians have dropped nine season openers in a row.
The Indians — who dressed only 33 players and had others on the roster out of action for varying reasons — knew they couldn’t match the Tigers talent-wise.
But Qualls basically said quit is nowhere to be found in his playbook.
“We realize the situation we’re in,” Qualls said. “But what we’re trying to teach our kids is we’re going to play hard to the very end.”
As in practically every facet of life this year, the Covid-19 crisis has affected the Anderson program. Qualls said some players were out because they and their families had to deal with the virus, and he expects at least six to return by next week’s game at Pendleton Heights.
“It’s not easy in this time we’re in, having to mask up,” Qualls said. “And now we’ve got to figure out how to get water at halftime. We drank all the water we had, and we can’t bring the machine out to spray the stuff because we’re not allowed to do that.”
Qualls said his team got behind the 8-ball defensively because in last week’s scrimmage against Huntington North, neither team was permitted to tackle the other all-out for safety reasons. Yorktown, on the other hand, went full bore in its scrimmage and had a decided advantage against the Indians.
There were some notable positives Qualls and his squad took out of Friday’s game.
Senior linebacker Jawaun Echols had three sacks, including two on consecutive plays.
Freshman Dontrez Fuller had a nice gainer on a reception as well as a 48-yard punt that pinned the Tigers at their 3-yard line. He also ran a fake punt for an apparent first down, only to see it be brought back by a penalty.
“He’s one of those kids that when the lights are on, let’s go,” Qualls said. “A 14-year-old kid, that’s some nice stuff.”
Quarterback Connor Stephenson — who platooned with Marcus Armstrong and just came out for football this year — came up 5 yards shy of getting his team on the board on the final play of the game. Stephenson from midfield turned a broken play into a huge one, only to be brought down at the Yorktown 5.
