PENDLETON -- With the unbeaten string broken, the Alexandria Tigers came out Saturday morning with a different mindset and the Anderson Indians were the victims.
Alexandria pounded out 14 hits in five innings and captured third place in the Madison County Softball Tournament with an 18-1 win.
“I think the team was more worried about the unbeaten season and the fact that we were playing Pendleton (Heights),” said Tigers coach Sarah Almack of the team’s first loss of the season on Thursday to the Arabians. “Today the energy felt good. There was less pressure and they went out and had fun.”
Two of the Alexandria hitters having a lot of fun were junior shortstop Madisyn Standridge and senior center fielder Kaitlyn Bair. Both had three hits apiece.
All of Standridge’s hits were doubles and she scored all three times. She drove in three runs. Bair had a single, a double and a two-run homer that cleared the left-center field fence that bounced high off the scoreboard.
“I knew Bair’s hit was a home run right when she hit it,” said Almack.
Alexandria also had a second home run, that a three-run shot by junior Emma Smith, who also had a single.
“With Emma’s, it was a line drive and I didn’t know if it would be high enough,” said Almack.
If that blast was lower, it could have caused structural damage to the fence.
After both teams failed to score in the first, Alexandria put up seven runs in the second inning, sending 13 hitters to the plate against Anderson starter Jadeyn Lasley. The Tigers added two more in the third as Bair’s homer brought in a new Tribe pitcher, Jada Bliss.
The Tigers then posted eight runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth. Anzlee Thomas and Ashlynn Duckworth each had a single and a double in the game.
Tigers pitcher Kendall Parker gave up three hits (two of the infield variety) and allowed just an unearned run in the third on a fielder’s choice grounder by Katylynn Weir. She struck out three and walked one, doing a good job of staying loose and focused through some long innings with her team at bat.
“Kendall knows she can always go out and throw if we have a long inning,” said Almack. “She also stretches in the dugout. Once she gets into a rhythm, she pitches really well.”
The Tigers had one anxious moment in the third when Alliyah Standridge went down on the basepaths. She had reached first on an error. She took off for second during the next at bat. When the ball was fouled off, she stopped and went down in obvious pain.
“We were concerned at first,” said Almack. “She takes injuries seriously. She rolled her ankle. I think she was more shook up than anything. After an inning or two, she came out and ran on it and we even put her back in in the last inning.”
The Tribe made some solid plays defensively as they suffered their second straight 17-run defeat. But miscues were the norm. They finished with nine errors for the game.
Junior third baseman Lauryn Williams had all but one of her team’s hits, She had a pair of singles in her only two trips to the plate.
