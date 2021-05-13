FRANKTON — Madisyn Standridge hit a two-run homer and pitched the final two innings as Alexandria defeated Frankton on Thursday, 4-2.
The junior hit a no-doubt round tripper in the top of the sixth to put the Tigers on top 4-1, plating courtesy runner Jada Stansberry.
“She has been in a bit of a slump,” Alexandria coach Sarah Almack said. “Sometimes, she tries to hit for power. But we’ve been talking to her about just swinging for a hit.
“It is just a matter of seeing the ball. It was low and inside and that’s not a pitch I normally hit well," Standridge said. "But I just put a good swing on it. I knew immediately it was gone.”
Then she came in to pitch in the bottom of the same inning in relief of starting pitcher Kendall Parker. Parker gave up just two singles and a third-inning home run to Jersey Marsh. She walked one and struck out five.
Standridge went through the heart of the Frankton batting order in the sixth. The lone base runner, Makena Alexander, was hit by a pitch. The seventh inning was a different story.
Frankton’s first two hitters reached on infield errors. Standridge retired the next two on a strikeout and an infield pop out. But two more errors plated a run and loaded the bases for Mackenzie Swango.
“I was just focused on trying to strike them out,” Standridge said. “I think we all were just a little bit anxious to get the win. It is our biggest win of the year.”
Swango came within a few feet of changing the Alexandria win into one for the Eagles. But the long fly ball was caught by Tristen Dunn in left field to end the game.
“The big thing this shows us is that we shouldn’t have lost any conference games,” Almack said. “We’re playing really well now and I’ve told them we should have started this a little bit earlier.”
Emma Smith had two singles and scored a run for the Tigers. They had eight hits in the game to three for the Eagles.
Frankton coach Jeremy Parker was left to ponder what might have been.
“It’s a game of inches. They hit a line drive that ticked our second baseman’s glove (that drove in the Tigers’ first run in the fourth and tied the game). Then if (Adyson) Coppess hits the ball a few inches farther it would have been a home run.”
That play ended the fifth and a home run would have put the Eagles ahead 3-2.
“I second guess myself for not walking Standridge,” said Parker. “I told myself not to let one of three people beat us. We got hurt on a lot of two-strike pitches today.”
The Eagles will visit Greenfield Central on Saturday for a tournament. Frankton is still assured of at least a share of the Central Indiana Conference title.
Alexandria captured the traveling CIC softball home plate with the win. They will host Marion on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.