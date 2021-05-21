ANDERSON — The sting is still there, the wound still fresh.
After completing a triple crown — conference, county and sectional championships — in 2019, the Alexandria tennis team returned its entire roster, including that season’s player of the year, McKenzie Adams, to defend those titles in 2020.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the IHSAA to cancel the 2020 spring season, the Tigers did not get to defend those titles and Adams graduated without the joy that goes with what was anticipated to be a banner senior season.
But the players she once competed alongside never missed a beat.
Adams returned to Alexandria this spring to help Matt DeVault coach the team and has watched as her friends and former teammates were able to complete a second straight sweep of those championships Friday with a 4-1 win over Anderson in the final at Sectional 37 at Anderson High School.
“It’s been amazing. Our goals at the start of the season are to win those three titles,” DeVault said. “I thought -- going into the season -- I thought we had a chance. But with Carlie (Remington) injured and McKenzie graduated, I knew my lineup would be a lot different. It took a little while to gel, especially on our doubles side, but we’re hitting our stride at the right time. It’s just a great feeling for our girls.”
“It just makes me happy to see them succeed in a way that I knew that they could,” Adams said.
The pain of losing that season has never gone away for Adams. But helping DeVault guide the Tigers to a 16-2 record and on to the Marion Regional on Tuesday evening has been something of a salve for Adams.
“I am a coach, but I’m also their friend and former teammate,” she said. “I’m kind of over the sting. I’ve got some anti-itch cream on it. It doesn’t alleviate it. Well, it does a little bit.”
Remington returned to the Tigers in mid-season after recovering from a knee injury sustained during volleyball season. She paired up with Taylor Stinefield for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles over Anderson’s Eliana Munoz and Patra Gomez. Along with the No. 2 doubles tandem of Lauren Dungan and Ally Honeycutt — also 6-0, 6-0 winners — DeVault feels he has four of the best multi-sport athletes in the school on the court.
“Those four girls are girls that are going to hustle and hate to lose,” he said. “Now that they’ve had some time together in practice and in matches, they’ve gelled very quickly.”
The Tigers clinched the victory when the No. 2 doubles match ended at the same time as the No. 3 singles match where Rylee Pyle added a third sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ramsey Proctor.
A fourth win came shortly thereafter when Gracyn Hosier overcame an early 1-2 deficit to defeat Samim Thorns of Anderson 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles match.
The Tigers will now face Delta, regional champions in eight of the last nine seasons, on Tuesday at Marion.
Anderson’s bright spot came at the No. 1 singles match where junior Jamison Geoffreys remained undefeated (19-0) with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Reiley Hiser. With the win, Geoffreys will also advance in the singles tournament and awaits word of her next opponent, which could come as early as Tuesday at Marion or the following weekend at Kokomo.
“I think she has the game and the skills to go deep into the tournament,” Anderson coach David Ellis said. “Time will tell on who we play.”
The Indians showed great improvement over the season, in part because of the addition of Geoffreys to the roster. There is plenty of reason for optimism for Ellis and Anderson going forward as they advanced to the sectional championship two years after being swept by Elwood in the first round.
“We’ve got all three singles players coming back,” Ellis said. “And I know Jamison is going to be spending a lot of time on the court over the next year. And, if I can get the other singles players out there working, practicing and getting better over the summer and the fall, and if I can get some of my freshmen out there and developing as young players, maybe we’re the ones holding up that trophy next year.”
Hiser said she and the Tigers, happy to be winning, are thrilled to just have the opportunity.
"On the bus, we're always crossing our fingers (saying) 'One more year, one more year,'" Hiser said. "Our motto is 'Adapt and overcome.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.