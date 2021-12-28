ALEXANDRIA — After winning its invitational semifinal in a basketball game that seemed more reminiscent of a track meet, the Alexandria Tigers were concerned they may struggle to find the energy in the championship game Tuesday night.
That was until Tigers coach Marty Carroll watched their first opponent, Cascade, play a similar up-tempo style in their consolation game victory over South Central.
“We made them ice bathe today, which that usually rejuvenates you pretty good,” Carroll said. “Actually, watching the consolation game, (Cascade) played hard, and it was up and down and up and down (the court). So, I said ‘You’ve played as much as they have, and they don’t look tired. Tired shouldn’t be an excuse.’ ”
Alexandria responded to the challenge by making five of its first six shots and scoring on eight of its first nine possessions on its way to a rout of Sheridan 59-29 to claim the second annual Alexandria Tigers Invite.
Alexandria was runner-up a year ago when it fell to Greenfield-Central in the final.
Braxton Pratt scored the first two baskets of the game before Owen Harpe dropped a baseline jumper. By the time Harpe buried a 3-point basket moments later, the Tigers were off and running with a 17-2 advantage.
“Probably riding high. How well we played this morning got us off to a good start,” Carroll said. “The ball went in, and everything feels better when the ball goes in.”
Sheridan (2-7) never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way. Another 14-2 Alexandria run in the second quarter stretched the advantage to 37-12. During that period, Trenton Patz scored four of his season-high 13 points as the 6-foot-4 sophomore took advantage of the mismatch his height presented.
“The thing about (Patz) is he’s struggled shooting it, and he’s kind of struggled with his footwork, but he’s a sophomore and a very young sophomore, just turned 15,” Carroll said. “Probably as much as anyone — and they’ve all bought into spending time after practice — he’s spent as much as anybody. And I’m hoping that he sees what that does, and a lot of it is confidence.”
Patz also finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds and matched Harpe for team-high scoring honors with the 13 points.
For the game, Alexandria committed just eight turnovers and held the Blackhawks to 11 second-half points.
Sheridan sophomore Tyler Garner led all players with 14 points.
The Tigers defeated Cascade, and Sheridan held off the Satellites earlier in the day to advance.
The Tigers will now carry some momentum into next week as they host Anderson Prep on Monday in the Madison County tournament’s first round and, with a win, could host the semifinals and championship later in the week.
