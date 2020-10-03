ALEXANDRIA — For two very talented teams, a conference championship and geographic rivalry bragging rights were on the line as Alexandria and Madison-Grant renewed volleyball acquaintances in their annual Saturday evening showdown, played this year in The Jungle.
With plenty of motivation to go around, the Tigers had a little extra to fire them up.
Payback.
Seniors Lauren Dungan and Kaitlyn Bair led an overpowering early attacking offense, and the Tigers cruised to a 25-6, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18 win over the Argylls, and clinched their 14th Central Indiana Conference Championship and the second for third-year head coach Caitlyn Morency.
“We always knew coming into the season that this was a team that we could win conference with,” Morency said. “The girls that we kept around, we have four seniors and a lot of leadership on that floor. And that showed tonight.”
The Tigers had plenty of extra juice for the matchup, and it was apparent early.
Alex (18-6, 7-0) roared out to an 18-4 start on the strength of an early five-point service run by sophomore Addy Warren — including two aces — and four kills from Dungan. The aggressiveness of the Tigers forced numerous Argylls errors, and Dungan -- who finished with seven kills and four aces -- said she had extra fire in her belly for this match, wanting to both clinch the CIC and exact a measure of revenge after Madison-Grant’s win over Alex in the Madison County tournament last month.
“I’d say it was about 50-50,” Dungan said. “We knew that we could beat them and that the loss in the county was kind of a slap in the face. This is the closest we’ve been to CIC since my sophomore year, it was so perfectly in reach.”
It marked the third title for Dungan and Bair during their four years. Bair led the offensive attack with 12 kills, and a scrambling Tigers defense refused to allow any Argylls shots to hit the floor.
“We had several girls who were reading really well on defense,” Morency said. “(Senior) Aubrey McCann was unbelievable at reading, (sophomore) Carlie (Remington), (junior) Kara Simison, the list really goes on and on. I could just about name every girl on the team who read really well tonight.”
The barrage continued into the second set. Junior Olivia Hall — who finished with eight kills and two blocks — recorded three of her five aces consecutively as the Tigers jumped out to a 12-4 lead and never looked back.
M-G (16-11, 5-1) could never get into any sort of offensive rhythm. Coach Kayla Jump said much of that was of their own doing.
“We made a lot of errors on our own part,” she said. “They didn’t beat us. We beat ourselves. We gave them almost three full sets of errors. … I think we gave them 75 points. It’s hard to beat anybody, regardless of who they are.”
A spirited huddle after the second set brought about a much more competitive Argylls team. Sophomore Alexis Baney closed out the set with back-to-back blocks, two of her four on the match.
Dungan opened the fourth set with a three-point service run, but the Argylls hung tough and were within 8-7 when Warren took the ball. By the time she finished her service game, seven straight Tigers points had been scored and Alex was up 15-7 and was never seriously threatened afterward.
Junior Katie Garringer led the Argylls offense with eight kills, and Azmae Turner added six, while junior setter Gabby Rudy handed out 20 assists and had two aces.
Alexandria will have three big matches next week against Cowan, Pendleton Heights and South Adams before sectional play begins. Dungan said clinching this title can help get some momentum and confidence going into the postseason.
“I think we feel really confident,” Dungan said. “It shows that when we work as a team, we can do really well and are unstoppable if we work together.”
The volleyball sectional draw will be held Sunday at 8 p.m.
