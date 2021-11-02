ALEXANDRIA — A pregame ceremony celebrating a Hall of Fame honor followed by that honoree’s daughter scoring double figures in her high school debut made for a big night at The Jungle for Mickey Hosier and the Alexandria Tigers in the season opener.
But senior guard Jada Stansberry decided to crash the Hosier party.
Stansberry recorded a double-double in the first quarter alone on her way to 18 points and 16 steals to lead Alexandria to a 49-13 win over Muncie Burris in the season opener for both teams.
“I don’t know what the girls (steals) record is, but I know the boys record isn’t that much,” Hosier said, referring to one of the school records he still holds. “Jada is kind of the head of the beast, and we go as she goes.”
It was that defense that set the tone for the Tigers early. Alexandria broke loose from the Owls with a 17-0 run to close the opening period. During the run, Stansberry recorded eight steals — converting five into her own fast-break layups — as the Tigers forced a total of 20 first-quarter Burris turnovers. For the game, the Owls committed 43 turnovers while the Tigers turned the ball over 13 times.
“Our defense turns into our offense,” Stansberry said. “If we can get going on the defensive side, good things will come.”
The onslaught continued in the second quarter as the Tigers forced 12 more Owls turnovers. Freshman Jacklynn Hoser scored six of her 12 points during the period in her high school debut.
“I’ve coached her before, and I enjoy coaching her,” her coach and father said after the game. “It was a good start, and we’ll look to keep getting better from here.”
Ally Honeycutt and Cali Crum added seven points each for the Tigers while Emma Smith and Lily Harpe shared the team lead with five rebounds.
Katie Wood led the Owls with nine of her team’s 13 points.
Prior to the game, Hosier was honored by the school for his inclusion — along with teammate Chris Hahn and classmate Rachel (Garner) Young — on the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Silver Anniversary teams.
“I loved having my family here, but having Chris and Rachel back and being able to spend a little time with them was awesome,” Coach Hosier said. “It was not the most comfortable thing for me. The (plaque) they gave me with Coach (Garth) Cone’s writing on it was really — I kept it together until then.”
Separate ceremonies honoring Young and Hahn will be held later in the season.
The Tigers travel to Cowan on Friday evening against another Delaware County team that could struggle this season. Hosier said to expect the same level of intensity his team showed Tuesday.
“I know they have a really good point guard who’s coming back, and they lost some good seniors,” he said. “I told our team after the game that I’m never going to take a win for granted. We’ve won a lot in the past year, but I’ve been in situations where it’s hard to find a win. We’ll enjoy this win, and then tomorrow, we’ll get back at it.”
