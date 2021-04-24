ALEXANDRIA -- Alexandria softball's hitters got plenty of quality repetitions Saturday morning, but the fielders didn't have as many as they will need as the season goes on.
It was all good for the Class 2A fourth-ranked Tigers, who banged out 19 hits in four turns at the plate and walloped Wapahani 19-0.
Seven Tigers had multiple hits and another who did not, leadoff batter Madisyn Standridge, drove in four runs (as did sister Alliyah Standridge).
Alliyah Standridge went 4-for-4 and Kendall Parker 3-for-4. Kaitlyn Bair, Emma Smith, Tristen Dunn, Anzlee Thomas and Cali Humphries all got two hits for the Tigers, who moved to 11-2.
"We had everybody on base and we had a few who didn't like their hits, but they still got on," Alexandria coach Sarah Almack said. "You still got on base. It doesn't matter (what) your batting average (is); your on-base percentage still matters."
Ten batters reached by other means -- three on Raider errors, three on walks, two on fielder's choices, one on a dropped third strike and one was hit by a pitch.
Alexandria put seven on the board in the first inning, with Alliyah Standridge driving two in with a double and Madisyn Standridge, in her second time up, stroking a three-run double (she was thrown out trying for third to end the inning).
In the second, after Bair struck out and took third on a passed ball, Smith hit one over the left-center field fence. Alliyah Standridge then singled and scored when Thomas reached on an error, and it was 10-0.
The Tigers got a pair of hits in the third and did not score, but it was a much different matter in the fourth, when 13 batters stepped to the plate and nine scored.
Alliyah Standridge singled and scored on a double-steal; Dunn reached on an error; Thomas singled; Humphries hit a two-run double; Madisyn Standridge drew a bases-loaded walk; Parker had a RBI single and Bair another single (two came home); Alliyah Standridge singled again and drove two across; and Dunn doubled and scored when Thomas got on via an error.
"Wapahani is a very young team and I wouldn't say this is the best we've played, because we didn't get to play a lot of defense," Almack said. "We made the plays when we needed to."
The Tigers repeled a Raider threat in the second, when left fielder Thomas gunned down a runner trying to score, and in the fifth, Wapahani had the bases loaded, but reliever Madisyn Standridge got a strikeout to end it.
Parker pitched four innings and she allowed three hits and fanned five. The junior right-hander threw only 43 pitches and 36 strikes.
"Our pitching was great and our pitching was on point with Parker " Almack said. "She did a great job keeping them off kilter."
Alexandria is at 2A No. 6 Eastern Hancock (11-1) Monday and hosts Central Indiana Conference rivals Eastbrook Tuesday and Oak Hill Thursday. The Tigers are 1-1 in the CIC, with the defeat at Elwood Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.