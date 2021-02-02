ALEXANDRIA -- Two Madison County teams buried their foes from the east quickly and permanently in the first round of the Alexandria girls basketball sectional Tuesday night.
Alexandria used a 20-point first half from Ally Honeycutt and the Eagles a 17-point tally at halftime from Lauren Bates.
The Tigers rolled over Monroe Central 61-30, and the Eagles soared above Wapahani 64-32.
In the first game, Honeycutt hit her first six 3-pointers, and Alexandria was never threatened the rest of the contest. By halftime, Reece Van Blair had 12 points and that combined with Honeycut’s 20 was more than the Golden Bears scored in the game.
“In a game you are supposed to win, when its your first sectional game, you have jitters,” said Alexandria coach Mickey Hosier. “But for Ally to come up and hit those shots right away, it relaxed everyone.”
“Whenever I hit my first shot, it usually gives me confidence,” said Honeycutt. “Coach tells us this is a game of confidence. But I wouldn’t have been able to hit those shots without my teammates.”
VanBlair was typically effective inside and out, hitting seven of 17 shots for a game-high 21 points. No other Tiger scored in double figures, but many of them played significant minutes in the blowout. None of the Alexandria starters played in the final quarter, and still the Bears only won that period 5-3.
The Tigers were tenacious defensively, forcing Monroe Central into at least 10 turnovers in each of the first three quarters and 34 for the game. Jada Stansbury was the leader in that category with multiple deflections and steals to go with her seven points.
Cali Crum came off the bench to grab eight rebounds and lead the team.
“This year, we never know when a game might be our last,” said Honeycutt. “We just look at each game that way. So I think we were ready to play.”
In the second contest, defense also played a pivotal role. Frankton was ahead after one quarter 18-2 and at halftime 37-8.
“We didn’t start preparing for Wapahani until after Saturday,” said Eagles coach Stefan Hamaker. “But I felt from practice up to today that the girls were locked in. I think our defense showed that. JB (Bates) got us going and relaxed us, and she played a big part in our defense as well.”
She also provided the team a big scare in the fourth when she went down defending a drive and hit her head on the floor.
“I was mostly scared by how loud it was,” said Bates. “Somebody told me to stay down, and somebody said get up. But I decided to get up because I felt fine.”
True to that feeling, she returned for a couple of minutes later in the game and felt no ill effects.
The Eagles put two others in double-figure scoring. Chloee Thomas had 17 points, and Bailee Webb added 11. Thomas had a nine-point third quarter and didn’t miss a shot.
“Chloee was moving really well in the post and finishing,” said Bates. “This team will just get the ball to whoever is hot. If it hadn’t been me, it would have been someone else.”
Camryn Wise topped the Raiders with 13 points.
The Tigers will face Lapel in a semifinal contest at 6 p.m. Friday, and the Eagles will take on Elwood, a team they defeated last Friday to clinch the Central Indiana Conference title.
The championship game is at 7 p.m. Saturday.
