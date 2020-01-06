ELWOOD — Both Alexandria basketball teams remain in the hunt for the Madison County title after the school went 2-0 against Elwood on Monday night.
The Girls/Boys Varsity doubleheader, hosted at Elwood High School, was the first round in the week long tournament, and was kicked off with the Girls’ tip at 6 p.m. The Lady Panthers (4-12) ended a 5-game losing skid last Friday with a two-point win against Daleville. While the Lady Tigers (7-8) entered the night winning two straight.
However, it was Elwood that took control of the game early in the first quarter, behind the efforts of sophomore Jaleigh Crawford and senior Claudia Leavell. The duo scored all of Elwood’s 14 first-quarter points to the Lady Tigers six. Leavell’s active hands deflected any passes that came near, leading to many fast break opportunities.
Alexandria-Monroe was able to bring it back to a one possession game when Leavell took a breather. However, that quickly ended with her return to the court. If it wasn’t a steal, it was a block that she took coast to coast as Elwood went into halftime with a 25-21 lead.
The Lady Tigers came out of the break and immediately flipped the script. It quickly became the Alex defense that was unbearable, neutralizing the Lady Panther duo and leading to open chances. Once the Tigers saw the ball go through the net, the scoring became contagious. This trend continued throughout the second half, one that Elwood was not able to overcome.
Though Leavell ended with 22 points, her impact was held mainly to the first half. Led behind 15 points from Senior Kirsten VanHorn, the Tigers 54-41 win will send them to Lapel for a 7:30 p.m. semifinal matchup against Anderson.
The boys’ game then followed, with Elwood (0-9) looking to put their first tally in this year’s win column. The Tigers (6-5) were looking to break a two-game losing streak, the last being a 67-38 loss to Delta at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Tiger boys picked up right where the girls left off, on the defensive side. They began the game with a three-quarter court press that the Panthers struggled to beat. This defense seamlessly turned to offense as the Tigers were hitting nearly every shot they threw up. The game became lopsided quickly, and Alexandria Monroe led 36-16 at half.
The break didn’t seem to halt any of the momentum. Though the Tigers stopped sending the press, Elwood still had trouble finding any open looks. Somehow, Alexandria-Monroe improved on the defensive side in the second half, holding Elwood scoreless throughout the entire third quarter.
The Panthers were able to find a bit more success in the last period, however the damage had already been done. Alexandria-Monroe emerged victorious for the second time in the night, this time with a final score of 71-25.
This win means that the boys’ semifinal games will head to Alexandria on Wednesday evening, where the Tigers will play Anderson in the second game at 7:30 p.m. The winner to play in Friday night’s Championship game, also to be played at Alex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.