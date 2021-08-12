ELWOOD — With the top three girls sitting out due to COVID and a long day on Elwood Golf Links’ rigorous course, Alexandria faced its first defeat Thursday.
With a team score of 209-246, Alex lost in a nine-hole meet to the girls of Eastbrook.
“They played the toughest nine today, which was good for them — a couple of them have never played it, and it’s an experience for them,” Tigers coach Bruce Johnson said. “I’m just glad they got some varsity experience.”
Junior Cali Crum led the Tigers with a score of 58. As the No. 3 player, Crum was nervous to advance to the No. 1 spot on varsity.
“I think it’s because we were missing some of our girls, and that put us out of place. And then the course — I’ve only played here once since Yule is getting torn up,” she said. “(Playing as No. 1) was different, but I guess I have to step it up.”
Scoring a par on the 18th hole, Crum wants to prepare for Saturday’s invitational meet. The girls will return to Elwood Golf Links for a competitive 18 holes.
“(Thursday’s invitational) was good practice for it, so I know hopefully how the greens are and where every hole is,” she said.
After a 10-day quarantine period, the team expects to have its No. 2 senior Caitlyn Harpe return for Saturday’s home meet against 10 other teams. The team’s No. 1 player, senior Chloe Cuneo, is expected to be out for Saturday’s meet due to COVID.
Freshman Rylie Kellams came in a second for the Tigers with a score of 60.
“Stepping up to No. 2 was a lot, and I’m No. 5 — it was new to me having to play at a higher level,” she said. “Playing on the back-end was definitely good for us today for Saturday.”
Freshman Natalie Long and sophomore Victoria Gosnell played the third and fourth varsity spots in the meet.
Gosnell said she was improving each game, with a personal best of 60.
Coach Johnson was proud of his girls despite their first loss of the season.
“It wasn’t really about score today, I just wanted them to get some experience,” he said. “They’ve done well — that’s why they’ve stepped up today, and this last week they’ve stepped up.”
