ALEXANDRIA -- On June 18, 2019, Alexandria made history by defeating Southridge to claim the Class 2A baseball state championship.
Unfortunately, the Tigers’ opportunity to defend this title is at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No schools in Indiana are meeting until May 1, which puts the possibility of any spring athletic season at all in jeopardy.
“We are biting the bullet to get after it, but our hands are tied like everybody else,” Tigers head coach Jeff Closser said. “We have our fingers crossed.”
Despite this setback, Alexandria is ready to hit the ground running once it gets the go-ahead. With practices being canceled for the foreseeable future, Closser knows his players are doing what they can to take on this season in full force.
“Usually, we have two-and-a-half weeks before we start playing,” Closser said. “Now we are not going to have time to do all that. This group is very dedicated … and they have tunnel vision right now. I can almost guarantee that they are out getting it done … to stay in some kind of baseball shape.”
When there are seven seniors on a team, even the thought of canceling the season can be heartbreaking. The Tigers are feeling the heat as they are uncertain about the future.
“This is tough, especially on our seniors,” Closser said. “I know it’s really tough on them, but it is tough on everybody. I’m sure their feelings are mixed. Three or four of them are going on to college to play baseball, but it’s not the same as being with your buddies in high school trying to win back-to-back state titles.”
Given the experience and maturity of the team, the Tigers are well-equipped to handle whatever these unprecedented times call for. This is one key that may work out in Alexandria’s favor if the regular season is drastically cut.
“With what we have coming back, it helps our chances (of winning a state title) a lot,” Closser said. “We have a lot of senior leadership. These guys are relentless at getting the work in. I don’t think it will take us as long as some younger teams to get into the flow.”
Of the senior class in 2020, Rylan Metz sticks out as a dynamic athlete who has gone through the Alexandria athletic system for a while. Metz will be continuing his athletic and academic career at Anderson University in the fall. Closser said his best is yet to come.
“He’s the type of kid that has untapped potential,” Closser said. “He does well in everything he does. When he starts playing just one sport at AU, he is just going to explode. He has all kinds of ability that people haven’t seen yet.”
The seniors for the Tigers include Metz, Alex Patton, Cade Vernetti, Brennan Morehead, Bub Misner, Brayton Gaines and Nick Williams
Helping a very strong senior class is junior Kole Stewart, who is expected to find his groove at both second base and shortstop. Also complimenting this core of talent is junior Brendan Luzader behind the plate. Luzader stepped up because of injury last season and was able to catch the state championship game.
Only time will tell if spring sports will commence, but if they do, Alexandria is ready to defend its crown.
