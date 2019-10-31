ALEXANDRIA -- What started as a season of promise ended on a down note for Alexandria's girls basketball team, as the Tigers went 3-7 in their final 10 games and finished 10-13.
Virtually everybody from that squad is back and the Tigers see every reason to be more consistent and close strongly this time.
"I really see us playing with a whole different mindset and attitude from the previous year," Alexandria coach Greg Warren wrote in an email. "We have several players who gained valuable playing experience on the varsity level, we add another year of maturity and I believe the results will be really well."
Reece VanBlair and Kirsten Vanhorn were two of the area's top players last year and the Tigers' leading scorers, and both will be counted on to provide leadership.
VanBlair, a 5-foot-7 junior point guard, averaged 12.6 points and 3.1 rebounds despite missing several games because of a concussion.
"Reece continues to bring a high level of athleticism to our team," Warren said. "One of the things we have been focused on with her game is her ability to do things away from the basketball."
Senior Kirsten Vanhorn is the other double-figure scorer from last year (10.5 points per game). The 5-8 Vanhorn was also a 78-percent free throw shooter.
"Kirsten has spent a great deal of time in the off-season working on her offensive game," Warren said. "Going into her senior year, the thing that I am most excited about is her leadership. Kirsten has really developed into a strong leader for our team and the players respond well to her."
The other seniors are Brooke Ancil and Hannah Bivens (both 5-7). Warren said Ancil is a very defensive minded player who brings a lot of toughness when she is on the floor and Bivens has the ability to open things up from the outside.
Besides VanBlair, there is an ample junior class with Maddy Schuyler, Reiley Hiser, Rylee Pyle and Gracyn Hosier
Schuyler averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds, while Hiser has focused on becoming a complete player and Pyle and Hosier are developing offensive games, Warren said.
Sophomore Jada Stansberry (6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds) is an explosive player who can see the floor clearly, Warren said.
There is a strong freshman class, with Addyson Warren a good shooter and strong rebounder.
Greg Warren said some players have had to overcome injuries while preparing for the season and it is hard telling where will they fit in.
"Practice has gone really thus far, implementing a new offense that will spread the floor a little better for us and allow us to use our quickness and athleticism for positive results," he said.
Alexandria opens Tuesday at home against Muncie Burris and plays three of its first four at home (Cowan and Delta). The Tigers will be looking to get back above .500 after doing so the two seasons prior to last year.
"This group has the potential to do some really good things this season and I am excited to see what happens," Warren said. "We all need to be one, stay on the same page, and play with confidence knowing that we are a good team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.