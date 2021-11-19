ALEXANDRIA — Under first-year coach Mickey Hosier, the Alexandria girls basketball team won 22 games last season, the most by a Tigers team since the Jodi Howell-led 2002-03 squad.
While the current Tigers don’t have a star like Howell, they would like to establish a level of consistency of those earlier teams and are capable of doing so.
Alexandria did lose leading scorer Reece VanBlair (18.6 points per game) and four other key senior contributors last year, but leadership is still there with two senior starters as well as help from others who hadn’t played much, if at all.
“We’re still developing, and with all these different parts and new people, we’re still trying to figure out how they’re going to mesh, if they’re going to mesh and when they’re going to mesh,” Hosier said. “I’m pretty happy with the way things have gone so far.”
Senior Jada Stansberry, a 5-foot-3 point guard whom Hosier said is a leader by example, averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 4.6 assists last year, and she started this season with a pair of double-doubles (points and steals).
Ally Honeycutt is another senior guard (5-6, 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds) who has played well throughout her career and started strong this year, and Hosier said she is more of a vocal leader.
Five-foot-10 junior Cali Crum gives the Tigers height and is on pace exceed her 3.2 points and 3.9 rebounds of a year ago.
Three other seniors will get more action this year — forwards Emma Smith (a Frankton transfer who hasn’t played in two years) and Katelyn Harpe (who hasn’t played since middle school) and reserve guard Maura Vanhorn.
Freshman guard Jacklynn Hosier, who like the departed Gracyn Hosier has played for her father, began her career with double-figure games against Muncie Burris and Cowan.
Harpe’s freshman sister, Lily, is also in the rotation.
The Tigers scored 64 points per game last season and allowed only 40, and in the first two games this year they allowed Muncie Burris 13 and Cowan 35.
“Playing at our pace is what we’re always emphasizing, and we’re also trying to put pressure on opponents and forcing opponents to be uncomfortable,” Coach Hosier said. “Through two games, I think we’ve done a nice job of doing that with the competition that we’ve faced.”
The Tigers did win a lot last year, but the losses were at the least opportune times. Frankton not only took Alexandria out in the Class 2A Sectional 40 final, 45-43, but it also handed the Tigers their only Central Indiana Conference defeat. Alexandria also fell to Pendleton Heights in the Madison County tournament.
“Those things are at the forefront of what we want to do,” Hosier said. “At Alexandria, we always talk about wanting to get our picture on the wall, and these three things are how we can do that. We haven’t faced much adversity yet, but I’m sure it’s coming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.