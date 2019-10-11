YORKTOWN -- The weather at Yorktown Friday night was raw and miserable.
Pendleton Heights' performance on the Tigers' cold and wet football field was no less so.
All of Yorktown's points in a 15-6 victory were the result of miscues by the Arabians -- two lost fumbles and a safety.
That, as well as a flat offensive showing by the otherwise potent Arabians, meant a third defeat in four games for PH. The Arabians fell to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
"I saw a team that I expected to show up for four quarters," PH coach Jed Richman said. "We gave (the Tigers) the ball, and we gave them opportunities, and we didn't execute very well."
PH fumbled four times and lost three in all, and two of the drops were sufficient for Yorktown (6-2, 4-2 HHC) to prevail.
The first turnover occurred just 96 seconds into the game, when quarterback Kirby Hess lost it on a run and the Tigers' JJ Evans fell on it. Three plays later, Evans raced 45 yards to the end zone.
Early in the second quarter in a 6-all contest, the Arabians were at Yorktown's 24-yard line, and Hess was lined up in a shotgun formation. The snap sailed well over Hess' head, and John LaPradd picked it up at the 50 and ran it all alone to the house.
PH appeared to have stopped the Tigers near midfield as the third quarter was about to end, and Yorktown had to punt with the wind at its back. It landed near the end zone, and Kamden Earley grabbed it and was forced across the goal line, and his knee hit the ground. That resulted in a safety and a 15-6 lead for Yorktown.
That extended a possession for the Tigers that began just past the midpoint of the third period. Yorktown ended up having the ball for more than 13 minutes, before it finally gave it up on downs.
PH scored on a 1-yard sneak by Hess with 1:33 left in the opening period. That capped off a 14-play, 70-yard drive that consumed 7:45.
The Arabians ended with only 124 total yards (2.8 per play), and Yorktown gained 182. Passing by either team was virtually non-existent because of the conditions. Hess was 1-of-7 for 9 yards, and the Tigers had just 5 yards through the air.
"I'm trying to find adjectives to describe our offensive performance, and the only thing I could think of is disgusting," Richman said. "Outside of that (scoring) drive, we didn't do a whole lot. It was not fun."
Earley led all rushers for both teams with 75 yards on 15 carries.
PH wraps up the regular season next Friday at home against Shelbyville (0-8, 0-6 HHC).
